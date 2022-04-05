"I wasn't here to make a TV show as much as I was here to find this beautiful group of talented women," Lizzo says in emotional behind-the-scenes footage of Amazon Prime's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Lizzo Gets Emotional in Watch Out for the Big Grrrls Behind-the-Scenes Footage

Lizzo is nothing short of inspiring in behind-the-scenes footage of her new Amazon Prime series Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

The reality competition series — which debuted March 25 — was motivated by her experience in 2019 looking for dancers for her performances.

In one clip, the three-time Grammy winner poses with the ladies of the revolutionary show at its premiere event, and her speech brought tears and emotion to the cast.

"I wasn't here to make a TV show as much as I was here to find this beautiful group of talented women," Lizzo said. "I've been reading tweets and y'all don't realize how much this is more than a television show."

She referenced a tweet where one fan wrote that the show "has changed the course of my life" after watching one episode.

lizzo Credit: amazon studios

"There are people who are like, 'I wish I had this when I was younger.' And I'm so glad there are people who are younger that have this now to grow up with," Lizzo added.

The multi-platinum artist continued, "This ain't just TV, this is culture."

"You are so talented, so beautiful, so worthy," she told the women before she unveiled her plans to share a "special surprise."

After leading them outside, the ladies looked up to see a billboard that displayed footage of the show, creating another heartfelt moment.

"Look at our billboard!" one dancer is heard saying as another adds with excitement, "That's us!"

There was no hesitation to break out into choreography as they chant the anthem, "Watch out for the big girls."

In another clip, the dancers hit the streets of Los Angeles to pass out flowers to other women. They shared inspiring messages from telling one woman "you are beautiful" to letting another know, "You look like one hundred percent that bitch to me."

They noted that their hope was to "share all of Lizzo's love with them."

Last month, Lizzo opened up to PEOPLE about the series.

"I was like, I need dancers," she remembers. "We had an audition and it was all these girls, and they were beautiful dancers and beautiful people, but they just didn't look like me. And I remember, I was so emotional that I got up and I left. And I just drove to this little restaurant. I sat and had a margarita and I was like, 'What the f--- is going on? Do I have to do this myself?' So I was like, let's do an open casting call.'"

Lizzo says she knew it was going to be more work. "But it's more important to me to have those kinds of women next to me on stage than to have the most technically skilled, amazing dancer that's not a reflection of how I look," she explains. And besides, she's used to doing things herself.

"If I had a dollar for every time I had to say, 'I'll just do it myself.' That's why probably why I'm a millionaire, because a million times. It's reflected in every avenue of my career."