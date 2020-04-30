"She is my inspiration to be a singer after seeing Destiny’s Child perform in the 5th grade," Lizzo wrote

Lizzo Doesn’t Know How to Act After Her ‘Inspiration’ Beyoncé Wishes Her a Happy Birthday

Lizzo got her greatest birthday gift of all from her inspiration in life —Beyoncé!

The "Truth Hurts" singer, who turned 32 on Monday, could not help but share her excitement that the "Halo" songstress wished her a happy birthday on her website.

The sweet birthday message, which Lizzo reposted on her Instagram, featured an adorable baby photo of Lizzo wearing glasses and holding a coloring book with the caption, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY LIZZO April 27, 1988."

"YALL. @beyonce BEY YON SAY wished me a happy birthday BITCH !" Lizzo wrote. "I don’t know how to ACT 😫 She is my inspiration to be a singer after seeing destiny’s child perform in the 5th grade... I LOVE YOU BEY! Thank You! Let me go drink some damn water 🥴."

Lizzo again thanked Queen Bey in an Instagram Story video. "Beyoncé wished me a happy birthday on her website," she said while getting emotional.

While covering her hand over her face in shock, Lizzo added, "She know it's my birthday. Thank you Beyoncé."

"Oh my God thank you Beyoncé," the Grammy winner said. "She knows I exist. I don't know what to do with myself. Wow, gonna sit with that one for a while. Thanks for all the birthday wishes everyone on the internet. It's so sweet, you know, it's so sweet and I'm very humble."

This is not the first time that Beyoncé has publicly shown some love to Lizzo.

In September, the "Lemonade" celebrated her 38th birthday with husband JAY-Z by paying a visit to Lizzo's performance at the Made in America Festival in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Lizzo shared a photo of the couple watching her performance in the backstage area — and Beyoncé appeared to have a big smile on her face.

“Swipe to lose your f—ing mind,” she wrote in excitement with an added bee emoji.