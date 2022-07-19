Lizzo 'Fully Enjoyed' Kourtney and Travis' 'Pervasive PDA' Sitting Next to Them at the Met Gala

Lizzo isn't against a little PDA — she encourages it!

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Monday, the singer and the host played a game based off her hit song called "About Damn Time or Don't Waste My Time." At one point in the segment, Lizzo gave her take on Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's notorious PDA.

"Ooh, let me get in the middle of that," the singer, 34, responded immediately. "I sat next to them at the Met Gala and I fully enjoyed it, so, it's 'About Damn Time' they call me..." The couple is often photographed in the moment — though after an internet troll criticized Barker, 46, for it on his Instagram account in April, the Blink-182 drummer clapped back.

Throughout the segment, Lizzo gave her stamp of approval to a number of situations like Adele's first public concert in five years, her song "About Damn Time" becoming a TikTok sensation, Ketanji Brown Jackson becoming the first Black female to serve as a justice on the Supreme Court and more.

Lizzo, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

A few situations did get the diss, however, like the controversy over whether Kim Kardashian ripped Marilyn Monroe's dress after wearing it to the Met Gala. "Ugh, don't waste my time," she said. "There's people dying, Kim."

Lizzo's appearance on the talk show comes after she released her third and highly anticipated studio album Special on Friday.

Ahead of Special's release, the "Truth Hurts" singer appeared on Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 and said she "loves" the album.

"I'm just proud of how patient I was with myself and with my art. And I took the time to write the songs that need to come out, the stories that I wanted to share, that people should hear," she said last week.

Next, Lizzo is set to kick off The Special Tour through North America beginning in September.

The singer will be joined by rapper Latto, and will kick things off in Sunrise, Florida on Sept. 23. After numerous stops, including New York City's Madison Square Garden, the star will conclude the tour in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum on Nov. 18.

"I am so excited to share with you guys that Watch Out for the Big Grrrls is Emmy-nominated — and not just one nomination, bitch — six nominations!" said Lizzo, whose reality dance competition series is nominated in categories recognizing cinematography, editing, sound mixing, casting, directing and reality competition programs overall.

Lizzo Lizzo | Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

"Emmys! Do you know what the Emmys are? Nicole Kidman's gonna be there, bitch! Probably! Nicole Kidman might be there! And I'm gonna see Nicole Kidman at the Emmys," continued Lizzo, wearing a black Gap long sleeve shirt, sipping a can of Diet Coke and sitting in her home. "What am I gonna do when I meet Nicole? I don't know, but please leave a comment of what I should do when I meet Nicole Kidman, because that's what the Emmys means to me."'

Lizzo then expressed more serious gratitude for the honor. "I just wanted to process it because I'm so bad at processing my emotions in real-time. I was working on all these posts because it's album week, so I'm dropping Special this week, and you know, I'm doing all this work," the "Rumors" singer said. "So when I got the call, I was like, 'No, I'm not ready to process this.' And I've kind of just been in shock for the last couple of hours."