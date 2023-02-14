Lizzo Finally Got to Tell All of Destiny's Child She Saw Them Perform at a Local Walmart

During her Grammy award acceptance earlier this month, the "About Damn Time" singer gave Beyoncé a special shout-out

Published on February 14, 2023 04:50 PM
Destiny's Child Performed at Walmart and Lizzo was at the Show
Lizzo and Destiny's Child. Photo: Dave J Hogan/Getty, KMazur/WireImage

Lizzo will never forget the time she saw a Destiny's Child show — at a local Walmart.

During an interview on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up on Monday, the Special singer revealed the one thing she always planned to tell the women of Destiny's Child if and when she ever met them.

"It's been a goal of mine to tell every member of Destiny's Child that I saw them perform at Walmart in the fifth grade," Lizzo, 34, told the host.

And she finally completed all three!

The first member Lizzo told was Michelle Williams, whom she met "years ago" at Bonnaroo, she said.

Meanwhile, during her acceptance speech at the Grammys earlier this month, she seized the opportunity to tell Beyoncé.

"In the 5th grade I skipped school to see you perform," she said during her speech, as the Renaissance superstar beamed back at her. "My sister, she got me out of school. (It was literature, I'm good!)"

"You changed my life," she continued. "You sang that gospel medley and the way you made me feel… I was like, I want to make people feel this way with my music, so thank you so much."

During the interview, she said that night was a double whammy — as she met Kelly Rowland at a dinner after the show — and the "Break My Soul" singer filled her in.

"Beyoncé was like, 'Do you know she was at the show at the Walmart?' And she was like, 'I tell people we performed at Walmart all the time and they did not believe me,'" Lizzo remembered.

She added, "Kelly was like, [gasps] 'You were there?'"

Elsewhere in the interview, the "About Damn Time" singer opened up about attending the Grammys with her boyfriend Myke Wright, whom she also gave a special shout-out to during her speech.

"Myke is just so cool about everything all the time. He was like, 'I'm just here to support you.' And he was like, 'This is fun.' He really wanted to meet Chris Martin," she recalled. "So he got to talk to Chris Martin for a while, and that was a highlight for him."

The couple made their Grammy weekend debut at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala the night before.

"Hard Launch," Lizzo captioned some tender Instagram photos, showing the happy pair cozying up together before stepping out for the event.

