Lizzo Drops Remix of 'Good as Hell' Featuring Ariana Grande: 'He Better Know My Worth'

Lizzo and Ariana Grande sound “Good as Hell” together!

On Friday, Lizzo, 31, dropped the remix to her hit song featuring the “Side to Side” crooner, 26, and she’s here to make sure fans know their worth.

“Woo, girl, need to kick off your shoes/Gotta take a deep breath, time to focus on you/ All the big fights, long nights that you been through/I got a bottle of tequila I been saving for you,” Lizzo sings before Grande comes on.

“He better know my worth/There’s so much that I deserve,” Grande croons.

“So girl, if he don’t love you anymore,” she continues as Lizzo then sings “Then walk your fine ass out the door.”

Lizzo originally released “Good as Hell” in 2016 on her debut EP Coconut Oil, which tackled themes of body positivity and self-love.

Lizzo announced the remix on Thursday via Instagram Live, giving hints about who she had hop on the track.

“I’ll give you a hint,” Lizzo said as she held up a grande-sized Starbucks coffee cup.

“If you can guess the size of this drink, you’ll know what I’m talking about,” Lizzo says before joking “Starbucks can y’all give me a coin for this.”

Fans immediately began to freak out commenting “GRANDE!!!!”

Image zoom Ariana Grande Ariana Grande/Instagram

Grande also teased the remix on her own account, sharing a video of her singing the song to her Instagram Story.

“We got a sweet little remix of ‘Good as Hell’ coming to you tonight :),” Grande wrote over the clip.

“Thank you for thinking of me@lizzobeeating,” Grande continued adding, “Love you!”

Lizzo’s collaboration with Grande isn’t the only one of her songs to be remixed.

Image zoom Lizzo, Ariana Grande Charles Sykes/Bravo; Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Earlier on Thursday, Lizzo shared a remixed version of her hit “Truth Hurts” and it’s perfect for getting into the Halloween spirit.

Inspired by the classic 1993 movie Hocus Pocus, the parody was written by New York-based actress Gina Naomi Baez, who also performed the song as Winifred “Winnie” Sanderson, originally played by Bette Midler. Andrea Galeno and Mary Baron sing backup as Mary and Sarah Sanderson, respectively.

The lyrics are a clever blend of “Truth Hurts” original lyrics with some witch-inspired twists.

Here’s the witchy version of the iconic opening verse:

“Why Satan great ’til he gotta be great? / Book! I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% that witch / Even when I’m crying crazy / Yeah, I got devil problems, that’s the bruja in me / Bling bling, then I solve ’em, that’s the sorceress in me.”

“You coulda had a bad witch, super evil / Help you with the underworld just a little / You ‘posed to keep me down, but a virgin’s bringing me back / ‘Cause he found the candle ‘n lit the flame that’s black.”

Image zoom Erika Goldring/FilmMagic

On her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Baez expressed excitement at Lizzo’s attention to her remix.

“You guys, oh my god, I literally am in New York City, I’ve been auditioning all day, and Lizzo shared our Hocus Pocus video,” she said. “Oh my gosh, it’s on Twitter, I’m freaking out!”

Lizzo shared the video on both Instagram and Twitter, writing, “Y’all hoes ain’t ready for Halloween until u sing truth hurts in the style of the Hocus Pocus witches and that’s on period, pooh” in the caption.