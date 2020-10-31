Lizzo's costume was a reference to the viral moment when a fly landed on Vice President Mike Pence’s head during his debate with Sen. Kamala Harris

Lizzo Dresses Up as the Debate Fly on Vice President Mike Pence's Head for Halloween

Lizzo is referencing a viral moment — and encouraging fans to vote — with her Halloween costume this year.

The “Truth Hurts” singer dressed up as the fly that landed on Mike Pence’s head during the Vice Presidential debate against Democratic VP nominee Sen. Kamala Harris earlier this month.

“FLYYYYY AF ! 😎 #halloween2020,” Lizzo, 32, captioned an Instagram post showing off her fly costume, which also included several “Vote” pins.

The artist also shared a hilarious video showing her own imitation of a fly in front of a photo of Pence’s head, writing “....aaaaand we just gettin started. #halloween2020.”

The bug made its appearance near the end of the Oct. 7 debate and remained on Pence's head for nearly two minutes.

The moment quickly went viral, spawning countless memes, GIFs and, of course, parody accounts. Even Saturday Night Live satirized the debate in its most recent episode — with Jim Carrey appearing as Biden, who then teleported into the debate and transformed, The Fly-style, into the winged creature before landing on Pence's head.

Pence, 61, later said that he was completely ignorant of the fly’s presence on his head. "I didn’t know he was there," he said on Fox News' The Daily Briefing.

Pence, chuckling, added that he learned about the moment from his children upon leaving the debate stage. "They all told me, 'Dad, you did okay,' but they did tell me about the fly," he said. "It was a good laugh for all of us."

Image zoom A fly lands in Vice President Mike Pence's hair at Wednesday's debate with Sen. Kamala Harris in Salt Lake City | Credit: ERIC BARADAT/Getty Images

Harris, 55, confirmed that she did see the fly during an interview with Rachel Maddow on MSNBC.

"I would kick myself if I didn’t just ask you before I let you go, if you noticed the fly on Vice President Pence’s head, at the time during the debate?" Maddow asked Harris. "We could see it at home. But could you see it, sitting next to him?"