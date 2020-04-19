Lizzo Delivers Powerful Cover of 'A Change Is Gonna Come' During One World: Together at Home Special

Image zoom Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Lizzo is lifting up spirits through song.

The singer, 31, took part in the One World: Together at Home special on Saturday and performed a powerful cover of Otis Redding’s 1965 classic “A Change Is Gonna Come.”

“Thank you to everyone working hard to keep us safe. Thank you to everyone staying home and keeping themselves safe. I love you, we got this. We’ll get through this together,” Lizzo said after her performance.

Lizzo joined a group of A-list headliners, led by Lady Gaga, to help raise money through the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund to support local and regional charities providing food, shelter and healthcare to those in need amid the ongoing health crisis.

The star has already contributed to coronavirus relief efforts by showing her appreciation for those working tirelessly by making sure they at least had something to eat. In March, Lizzo sent food to 26 hospitals, including but not limited to the University of Washington Medical Center, the Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit and the University of Minnesota affiliate in Minneapolis, where she began her singing career.

And earlier that same month, she led a mass meditation session on Instagram Live to help her fans put their minds at ease amid the ongoing pandemic. “There’s the disease, and then there’s the fear of the disease. Fear can spread so much hatred and negative energy,” Lizzo said at the time. “I wanted to empower everyone and let you all know, you have power. We all have power. You have power to eliminate fear. We have the power to reduce the fear that is being heightened.”

Also during Saturday’s special, there will be appearances and performances by Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, J Balvin, Andrea Bocelli, Burna Boy, Billie Eilish and FINNEAS, Elton John, John Legend, Chris Martin and Alanis Morissette.

Pianist Lang Lang, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Eddie Vedder and Stevie Wonder will also be featured, along with David Beckham, Idris and Sabrina Elba, Kerry Washington, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Shah Rukh Khan.

In addition, Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Awkwafina, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez, LL COOL J, Lupita Nyong’o, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, Usher and Victoria Beckham are set to make cameos.

Along with celebrity cameos, frontline doctors, nurses and families from around the world will be headlined.

The One World: Together at Home special will air on April 18 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET/12 a.m. GMT.

