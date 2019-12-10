Lizzo Stands by Her Thong-Revealing Outfit at Lakers Game: 'Criticism Has No Effect on Me'

Lizzo isn’t letting any haters stop her from believing she’s 100 percent that bitch.

The “Good as Hell” singer had the internet abuzz earlier this week after sporting a racy outfit for the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game on Sunday night.

While the Laker Girls performed to her song “Juice,” the singer twerked along, revealing she was wearing a cut-out t-shirt dress that showed off her entire backside. Underneath the dress, Lizzo wore a pair of fishnet tights and a black thong to match.

Her outfit quickly sparked controversy — many users commented that Lizzo’s outfit was inappropriate for a public setting while others brought her weight into play.

The singer, 31, responded to those trolling her outfit in an Instagram Live video Monday, quipping “your criticism has no effect on me.”

“Who I am and the essence of me and the things that I choose to do as a grown-ass woman can inspire you to do the same. You don’t have to be like me. You need to be like you. And never ever let somebody stop you or shame you from being yourself,” she began the clip.

She went on to continue that her for her, being bold isn’t something new.

“Like, this is who I’ve always been. Now everyone’s looking at it and your criticism can just remain your criticism…Negative criticism has no stake in my life, no control over my life, over my emotions. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, I’m surrounded by love.”

Lizzo clapped back that just because she’s famous, she has no intention of changing her ways.

“I don’t ever want to censor myself…I’m not going to quiet myself,” she said. “I’m not going to shrink myself because somebody thinks that I’m not sexy to them.”

Explaining, “It doesn’t really matter what goes on on the internet, nothing really breaks my joy. I’m a really solid, grounded person, and I know that I’m shocking because you’ve never seen — in a long time — a body like mine doing whatever it wants to do and dressing the way that it dresses and moving the way that it moves.”

The “Truth Hurts” artist ended the clip with a special shoutout to those who don’t like her look.

“I just wanna spread that love and also spread these cheeks,” she laughed. “And you know what, if you really don’t like my ass, you can kiss it. ‘Cause kissing it makes it go away, I promise,” she said, blowing a kiss to the camera.

Lizzo’s response on Instagram came on the same day she dropped the official music video for her song, “Good as Hell” and changed her Twitter name to “Feeling Good as Hell.”

The uplifting video takes place at Louisiana’s Southern University and follows several students as they prepare for the school’s homecoming game — with some encouragement from Lizzo herself.

In true Lizzo fashion, each character is able to overcome their insecurities and give an incredible homecoming performance.

“Good as Hell” is a part of the singer’s Grammy-nominated album Cuz I Love You.

Lizzo scored a total of eight nominations for the 2020 Grammy Awards, including album of the year, record of the year, best new artist, best pop solo performance, best R&B performance, song of the year, best traditional R&B performance and best urban contemporary album.

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony is scheduled for Jan. 26, 2020.