Lizzo Cries After Flutist James Galway Wishes Her a Merry Christmas

Lizzo got emotional after receiving a special message from legendary flutist Sir James Galway.

On Thursday, the "About Damn Time" singer, 34, shared a video on her Instagram Story that Galway sent to her playing "We Wish You a Merry Christmas" on flute in front of a fully decorated Christmas tree.

"Merry Christmas Lizzo, from your number one fan," Galway says with a big smile at the end of the video, raising his arm up enthusiastically. Lizzo wrote on the video, "YALL — SIR James Galway wished ME a Merry Christmas 😱😱😱"

In a second Instagram Story post, she showed just how much the message affected her. She can be seen crying and wiping away tears while saying, "Is that f**king James? Is that f**king James Galway?"

The star also shared a video changing into her new Yitty onesie for the holiday season on her Instagram Story, along with some of her gifts, including a panini press from her mom. Lizzo celebrated ahead of the Dec. 31 premiere of her performance special, Lizzo: Live in Concert, on HBO Max.

The forthcoming concert special was filmed during the Inglewood, California, stops of her Special Tour at the Kia Forum on Nov. 18 and 19, which featured multiple special guests.

Missy Elliott and Cardi B joined her at the first show for performances of "Tempo" and "Rumors," respectively. The following night, Lizzo welcomed SZA to the stage for a performance of "Special," the title track of her latest album.

Earlier this month, Lizzo opened up about her relationship with boyfriend Myke Wright during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, revealing that they're moving to a more serious place as a couple.

"We're not playing any games with each other anymore. We're very much locked in," she said.

Myke Wright and Lizzo at the MTV VMAs in August. Johnny Nunez/Getty

Wright, an actor and comedian, first met Lizzo when they co-hosted the MTV show Wonderland together in 2016.

Lizzo said she felt the tension but questioned whether or not she was in the right place for a relationship at the time. The journey of sorting through her confusing feelings about love was seemingly documented in "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)," the fourth track on Special.

"I had a lot of s--- to do, and I still was very much in my 'I feel un-lovable' place, and I still was very much not where I wanted to be career-wise," Lizzo told Stern in the recent interview. "Even if a person came around that I was googly gaga about, I had these wild defenses up that made it almost impossible for a true, intimate relationship to occur."

Though the two moved on after Wonderland ended, Lizzo recalled how she and Wright reunited "when the time was right" and, just recently, decided they are together for real.

"'This is official,'" she said, adding that they had the infamous "talk."

When Stern wondered if Lizzo would marry Wright one day, the singer responded with a smile and a laugh, remarking, "There's nobody else I'm going to be with for the rest of my life."

Last month, HBO premiered a documentary titled Love, Lizzo about her life and rise to fame. "No matter what part of my story you come in at, I'm always chasing the music," Lizzo said in the film's trailer.

The film began with her beginnings in Detroit and Houston. Detailing her childhood, Lizzo explained in the trailer that she'd write pop songs as a little girl, despite not having the confidence in her voice to sing them herself.

"Nobody was trying to sign a fat Black girl that rapped, sang, and played the flute," she said. "... It took so much hard work to get to where I am today, but I found my voice. Now, when people see me on stage, they see themselves."

The documentary featured archival footage from her many eras — including some concert footage and behind-the-scenes goodness. The trailer followed her as she recorded Special — and played former President James Madison's vintage crystal flute inside the Library of Congress.