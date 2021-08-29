Looking Good as Hell! Lizzo Shows How to Get Tested for COVID in Style
"The 2020's were wild," the "Rumors" singer captioned her series of safe, fabulous selfies
On Saturday, the 33-year-old singer shared a series of photographs of herself on Instagram getting a COVID test done as she looked fabulously glammed up.
Seen posing over a chair as a healthcare professional stuck a cotton swab up her nose, Lizzo fashioned her phone's camera before a mirror to get the safe, selfie shots.
The Grammy-winning musician was pictured wearing a dark top and bottoms in the carousel of photos, as her hair cascaded down in a waterfall from the top of her head.
"The 2020's were wild," the "Rumors" crooner wrote alongside the social media snapshots.
Over the past year, Lizzo has been on her own health journey as she started eating vegan and upped her workouts — not to lose weight, but to improve her health.
She's proudly shared her progress on TikTok and Instagram, though doing so has led to hate messages from people who say she's overweight, as well as from people who think she's not being body positive.
"I just wanted to say, I've seen a few of these videos about fat girls who eat healthy and stay active but can't seem to lose weight," she said in a TikTok video in March. "I think these kinds of videos are important, whether they intend to lose weight or don't want to lose weight, just to show that every single body is different, and how it functions is different."
Lizzo then explained that her frustration is with the "fake doctors" who try to diagnose people with health problems based on their videos. "What really bothers me are the fake doctors in the comments saying, 'Oh, you have this,' or 'You might have this condition.' No. What if I'm just fat? What if this is just my body?" she asked. "Bodies are not all designed to be slim with a six-pack. You know what I mean?"
The "Truth Hurts" artist also encouraged everyone to appreciate their own body. "So, if you're feeling down on yourself today, just remember that your body is YOUR body. Nobody's got your body," she shared. "So enjoy that bitch!"
