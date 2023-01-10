Lizzo Cosplays as a Blue Na'vi on TikTok, Says 'Tell James Cameron I'm Ready' to Star in 'Avatar 3'

The "Truth Hurts" singer's not alone in her Avatar fandom — since the latest film in the franchise was released last month, it's already made over $1.7 billion globally

Published on January 10, 2023 06:25 PM
Lizzo
Lizzo. Photo: Lizzo/TikTok

Lizzo is ready for a trip to Pandora!

The "About Damn Time" singer-songwriter took to TikTok on Monday to share two videos of herself cosplaying as a blue Na'vi from the Avatar universe using AI filters while vacationing on an island.

In the first video she shared, the 34-year-old Grammy winner strolled through the ocean in a bikini and long braids while acting alongside a scene from Avatar: The Way of Water, mimicking character Tsireya as she flips her hair and looks at another character, Lo'ak.

A follow-up video sees Lizzo submerged in ocean water with the Na'vi filter while looking at the camera. "AVATAR 3 TRAILER??" read a fan's tongue-in-cheek comment displayed onscreen, prompting the musician to respond in the caption, "Tell James Cameron I'm ready..."

Lizzo
Lizzo. Lizzo/TikTok

Lizzo's not alone in her Avatar fandom. Since the latest film in the franchise was released last month, it's already made over $1.7 billion globally.

Elsewhere during her ongoing vacation, the "Truth Hurts" performer shared a lengthy Instagram clip in which she shared a few thoughts about the beauty standards that are placed on women and artists.

In a lengthy Instagram clip posted on Jan. 6, Lizzo told followers, "The discourse around bodies is officially tired."

She continued: "I have seen comments go from: 'Oh my gosh, I liked you when you were thick. Why did you lose weight?'; to 'Oh my gosh, why did you get a BBL [Brazilian butt lift]? I liked your body before'; to 'Oh my gosh, you're so big. You need to lose weight, but for your health'; to 'Oh my gosh, you're so little. You need to get ass or titties or something'; to 'Oh my gosh, why did she get all that work done? It's just too much work.'"

Lizzo then asked, "Are we OK? Do you see the delusion? Do we realize that artists are not here to fit into your beauty standards? Artists are here to make art. And this body is art."

As she moved her hands over her body, proudly showing off her figure, she continued: "And I'm going to do whatever I want with this body. I wish that comments costed you all money. So we can see how much time we are f---ing wasting on the wrong thing. Can we leave that s--- back there, please?"

