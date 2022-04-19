Lizzo Confirms She's Dating 'Mystery Man' She was Spotted with in February
Lizzo is a taken woman!
During an interview with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM series Radio Andy Monday, the "Truth Hurts" singer, 33, confirmed she's in a relationship. However, she did not reveal her partner's identity.
"You were photographed in LA in February at Craig's with a mystery man," Cohen, 53, said in reference to the shot captured on Valentine's Day, which shows Lizzo all glammed up in red, exiting the popular restaurant with a date.
"Are you guys still together?" Cohen asked, to which Lizzo said: "Yeah, whatever, yeah."
The Bravo star then asked if Lizzo finds dating difficult due to her celebrity status, and she shared that having the "right person" makes things easier.
"If you have the right person, no, not at all. It is not even a factor," said Lizzo. "It should be mutually supportive no matter what that person does."
Lizzo also revealed that her boyfriend was present when she performed double duty on Saturday Night Live this past weekend. She hosted the late-night comedy sketch show and appeared as the evening's musical guest.
Prior to Valentine's Day, Lizzo and her man were seen at Crustacean Beverly Hills in October 2021.
Although the singer is keeping her romance private, she enjoys life in the limelight.
The star opened up about her bustling career for PEOPLE's March cover story sharing: "I deserve the spotlight. I deserve the attention. I'm talented, I'm young, I'm hot. You know? And I've worked hard."