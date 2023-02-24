Watch Lizzo Channel Ariana DeBose's 'Angela Bassett' BAFTAs Rap at Amsterdam Concert

Lizzo did the thing!

The "About Damn Time" singer channeled Ariana DeBose's viral BAFTA Awards rap at her concert in Amsterdam on Thursday.

The Grammy winner, 34, laughed as she told the crowd she'd "shake it off," then broke out into DeBose's now-viral line, "Angela Bassett did the thing," which she repeated to cheers and laughs from the crowd.

DeBose, 32, kicked off the BAFTAs on Sunday with a medley that included "Sisters Are Doin' It for Themselves," "We Are Family," and an original number that featured shoutouts to female nominees, including Bassett, Viola Davis, Cate Blanchett and Jamie Lee Curtis.

"Angela Bassett did the thing, Viola Davis my 'Woman King,' Blanchett Cate you're a genius, and Jamie Lee [Curtis] you are all of us," DeBose began, as the camera panned to members of the crowd showing an array of different expressions.

Though the performance drew some criticism on social media, a producer of the awards show said the West Side Story star's opening number was celebrated by members of the audience on Sunday.

"I think it's incredibly unfair, to be frank," producer Nick Bullen told Variety about the musical performance. "The songs she was singing are very familiar songs, the room was clapping and people were sort of dancing to the music. That rap section in the middle, mentioning the women in the room, was because it's been a great year for women in film, and we wanted to celebrate that."

Bullen explained that DeBose "worked with a great musical director and choreographer" and believes that there were mixed reactions because "a lot of people don't like change."

"There's a view that the BAFTAs have to be this slightly stiff, traditional British, middle-England messaging," Bullen continued, adding that "American awards shows have much more razzmatazz, much more showbiz and perhaps a broader range of people being involved."

He said, "We felt we're not about revolution, we're about evolution. Let's just evolve, let's just move forward with some gentle changes that start to lay out the stall of what this show should be and where we should be with it."

Lizzo, meanwhile, is fresh off a win for record of the year at the 2023 Grammy Awards, and is currently touring through Europe. She'll bring her tour stateside in April.