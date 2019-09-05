Lizzo's Celebrity Stan Club: Every Single Star Who Knows the Singer is 100 Percent that B

The “Truth Hurts” singer revealed to Entertainment Tonight that Rihanna slid into her DMs recently to send her a NSFW congratulatory note.

“She said I f—– the stage like it was my side b—-,” Lizzo told ET.

“Don’t get mad, Rihanna. I am not trying to blow up your spot, but that was a hard ass line! I might take that line,” she added.