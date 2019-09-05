Lizzo's Celebrity Stan Club: Every Single Star Who Knows the Singer is 100 Percent that B----

This rising star has gained A-list fans, including Rihanna, Sam Smith and Beyoncé and Jay-Z
By Diane J. Cho
September 05, 2019 03:03 PM

Rihanna

Frazer Harrison/Getty; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

The “Truth Hurts” singer revealed to Entertainment Tonight that Rihanna slid into her DMs recently to send her a NSFW congratulatory note.

“She said I f—– the stage like it was my side b—-,” Lizzo told ET.

“Don’t get mad, Rihanna. I am not trying to blow up your spot, but that was a hard ass line! I might take that line,” she added.

Jameela Jamil

Jameela Jamil/Twitter

“Got to meet the Queen at @MTVAwards @lizzo ❤️ ,” the actress tweeted, along with this photo of her and her boyfriend James Blake posing with the star.

Cardi B

Cardi B/Twitter

The rapper couldn’t resist posting a clip of Lizzo performing “Juice” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Cardi tweeted, “Talented beast” as the singer was shown masterfully playing the flute and singing and dancing her heart out. 

Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg/Twitter

After the singer paid homage to Goldberg’s 1993 film Sister Act 2 at the MTV Movie & TV Awards, The View co-host took to twitter to sing her praises, writing, “Girl YOU knocked the crap out of last night, and as your newest fan… kudos kudos kudos!!!”

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross/Instagram

The black-ish star couldn’t help but jam out to Lizzo’s “Soulmate” while living it up by the pool this summer. Ross posted a clip of her dancing to the song with the caption, “WHAT LIZZO SAID ~ @lizzobeeating”

Frank Ocean

Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty

Even the most elusive music legend had to step into the spotlight to plant a sweet kiss on the singer’s cheek at the 2019 Met Gala.

Janelle Monáe

Kevin Winter/Getty

During opening night of Coachella 2019, Monáe surprised the crowd by bringing out Lizzo to dance on stage.

“I love you,” Monáe said as they both shared a hug in front of the screaming crowd.

Beyoncé & Jay-Z

Lizzo/Twitter

“Swipe to lose your f—— mind 🐝,” Lizzo captioned a photo slideshow of her performing on the Made in America stage with Queen B and Jay-Z watching her from the sidelines. 

Shawn Mendes

Lizzo/Twitter

“Get you a man that looks at you the way @ShawnMendes looks at me doing press @BRITs,” Lizzo jokingly captioned a clip of Mendes shamelessly staring at the star as she answered questions on the 2019 BRIT Awards red carpet.

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj/Twitter

The queen of rap sent her congratulations to Lizzo after her hit song “Truth Hurts” hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

Sam Smith

Sam Smith/Twitter

“So truly happy I got to meet @lizzo the other day,” Smith began his tweet, after meeting the “Juice” singer for the first time.

“Her show was out of this world!! Made me feel so high on life!! She is the one,” he added. “Can’t wait to watch you continue to take over the world gorgeous xx.”

