Lizzo Wears Ornament Dress and Poses in Sandy Locale After Gifting Her Mom New Car for Christmas

The Grammy-winner gifted her mom a brand new Audi after previously revealing that she lived in a car and cried herself to sleep when her dad died

Lizzo just might be enjoying a warm Christmas.

In a two-part video posted on Instagram Thursday, the 32-year-old Grammy-winner is first seen standing in front of an elaborately decorated Christmas tree. But seconds later, she is seen posing outdoors in an undisclosed, sandy location. In the latter clip, the star is dressed in a green, wrap dress, complete with ornaments.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Happy holidays from me to you," she captioned the video. "It’s been a hard year ... You deserve to be proud of how far you’ve come — and how much you’ve survived. I love you."

The video comes less than one week after the "Truth Hurts" hitmaker gifted her mom, Shari Johnson-Jefferson, a brand new, black Audi truck for Christmas as a holiday surprise, which she presented with a large, red bow.

Lizzo's heartwarming gift is magnificent in itself, but it also has a deeply personal and sentimental meaning. The vocalist captioned her post: "I remember crying in my car when my daddy passed, [I had] no job, no money [and] nowhere to live. [I was] wishing I could one day provide for my family. I couldn't do it for my dad, so Imma make sure I spoil Mama. Happy holidays y’all." Her mom was immediately brought to tears of gratitude and joy.

Last January, Lizzo opened up about her dad's death, she told CBS This Morning that she was a student at the University of Houston, but dropped out sooner after his passing.

"I kind of gave up," she told the outlet. "I was depressed. I didn't feel like I had a purpose for being a musician or anything. So, that turned into, 'Oh can I sleep on your couch,' and then eventually, I got really guilt-ridden. All I had was this car. It was a Subaru ... That was my home for a little. I spent Thanksgiving in that car and I remember I cried myself to sleep.

Despite her tragic loss, Lizzo eventually picked herself back up. "I used everything that happened to me and made myself stronger," she said. Since then, the star has gone on to win a Billboard Music award, BET award and iHeartRadio Music award — plus three Grammy Awards. Last year, she was TIME's Entertainer of the Year.

RELATED VIDEO: Lizzo Defends Doing a 10-Day Smoothie Detox After Getting Backlash: ‘I’m Proud of My Results’

Lizzo's joyful Christmas is an exciting turn of events after she recently revealed that despite her confident demeanor, she occasionally deals with bouts of low self-esteem. In a candid TikTok video she posted earlier this month, Lizzo shared a personal message about her body image.

"I came home and I took my clothes off to take a shower and I just started having all of these really negative thoughts about myself," she began in her recording. "Like, you know, 'What's wrong with me? Maybe everything, [and] all the mean things people say about me are true.' And, you know, 'Why am I so disgusting?' And [I was] hating my body."

Image zoom Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images

"Normally, I would have some positive thing to say to get me out of this, but I don't, and that's ok too," continued Lizzo. "I think these are normal [thoughts and feelings] and they happen to everybody, they happen to the best of us."