Lizzo Cancels Two Performances Due to Flu, Says 'I Hate Letting My Fans Down'

Lizzo is feeling a bit under the weather.

The 31-year-old “Good As Hell” singer was forced to cancel two recent performances after coming down with the flu. Lizzo was originally scheduled to perform in Boston at the KISS 108 Jingle Ball on Sunday, and then in Hartford for the Hot 93.7 Jingle Jam on Tuesday.

“To my Hartford fans and Hot 93.7, I am so sorry I have to cancel my performance tomorrow due to the flu. I hate letting my fans down more than anything. I hope that you all can forgive me while I recover and I promise we are doing everything we can to make it up to you. ❤️,” Lizzo said in a statement on Monday, according to NBC Connecticut.

She also asked her fans for some support on Twitter. “Y’all I’ve never been this sick please pray for me,” she wrote.

Megan Thee Stallion and Saweetie were also scheduled to perform at Tuesday’s show, however, the entire event has now been canceled and will not be rescheduled with automatic refunds sent to concert-goers, NBC Connecticut reports.

Prior to canceling her show, Lizzo documented her illness on her Instagram story on Monday. The star shared a series of videos with one featuring a doctor swabbing her mouth and nose.

“Trying to get better for y’all,” she captioned the video.

Y'all I've never been this sick please pray for me — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) December 16, 2019

Later, the “Truth Hurts” singer was comforted by her dog, who snuggled up to the artist after she had to take “2 doses of codeine” to help treat her flu. She also had a humidifier running to ease her breathing.

Towards the end of the night, Lizzo let her fans know that she was on the mend, with her fever beginning to break. “Finally out the 100s! 99.9 temp ain’t bad!” she wrote, sharing a video of herself in bed while holding up the thermometer.

Earlier this month, the Grammy-nominated artist was honored with the TIME‘s Entertainer of the Year title and opened up about her whirlwind year.

“From March to … now!” Lizzo told the outlet, “I was experiencing a little bit of unhappiness. I was not happy with the way I felt to my body.”

“I didn’t feel sexy, and I didn’t know when it was going to end,” she said. “There were times when I would go onstage and be like, ‘Y’all, I’m not going to lie. I’m not feeling myself.’ Sometimes I’d break down and cry.”

The singer revealed that her unhappiness was also taking a toll on her health, but love from her fans was just the medicine she needed to feel like herself again.

“Sometimes the audience would just cheer to make me feel better,” Lizzo said. “I was getting sick a lot. I was like, ‘What the f— is going on? I need to fall back in love with my body.’“

With her latest illness, the rapper has some time to fully recover before her next concert on Dec. 31 in Las Vegas, where she will headline The Chelsea’s New Year’s Eve celebration.