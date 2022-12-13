Lizzo Says She and Boyfriend Myke Wright Are 'Locked In': 'There's Nobody Else'

"We're not playing any games with each other anymore," Lizzo told Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show

Published on December 13, 2022 02:55 PM
Lizzo visits SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show' at SiriusXM Studios on December 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Lizzo. Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Lizzo is in love and looking toward the future.

The "Truth Hurts" singer, 34, opened up about her relationship with boyfriend Myke Wright during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, revealing that they're moving to a more serious place as a couple.

"We're not playing any games with each other anymore. We're very much locked in," she said.

Wright, an actor and comedian, first met Lizzo when they co-hosted the MTV show Wonderland together in 2016. The "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)" singer felt the tension but questioned whether or not she was in the right place for a relationship at the time.

"I had a lot of s--- to do, and I still was very much in my 'I feel un-loveable' place, and I still was very much not where I wanted to be career-wise," she told Stern. "Even if a person came around that I was googly gaga about, I had these wild defenses up that made it almost impossible for a true, intimate relationship to occur."

Though the two moved on after Wonderland ended, Lizzo recalled how she and Wright reunited "when the time was right" and, just recently, decided they are together for real.

"'This is official,'" she said, adding that they had the infamous "talk."

When Stern wondered if Lizzo would marry Wright one day, the singer responded with a smile and a laugh, remarking, "There's nobody else I'm going to be with for the rest of my life."

lizzo and myke wright
Myke Wright and Lizzo at the MTV VMAs in August. Johnny Nunez/Getty

Speaking to Vanity Fair in October, Lizzo revealed her thoughts on monogamy and marriage— and why she thinks it's a smart business idea, if nothing else.

"People fight for monogamy like they pray to it every day. I am not a polyamorous person, I'm not in love with multiple partners. That is not me. He's [Wright] the love of my life. We are life mates," she said. "Do I want to get married? If I wanted to start a business with him, I'd get married because that's when your finances come together."

And, as for the old relationship adage that it takes two halves to make a whole, Lizzo has some news.

"How wonderful would it be to be this complete independent person and to come together to make two complete independent people? Not that whole 'You complete me, you're my other half.' No," she added.

Michel’le Baptiste, Zuri Appleby, Lizzo and Jordan Waters visit SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show' at SiriusXM Studios on December 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Michel’le Baptiste, Zuri Appleby, Lizzo and Jordan Waters. Emma McIntyre/Getty

Still, the truth for other suitors considering sliding into Lizzo's DMs may hurt.

"Don't waste your time, honey. I am very much in love with Myke," she said.

