Watch Lizzo Shatter Stereotypes with a Hammer in First Look of Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Lizzo is breaking stereotypes — literally.

During an appearance on Good Morning America on Thursday, the "Truth Hurts" singer shared an exclusive clip of her Prime Video competition show Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

"Welcome to your new home," she announces to a group of cheering fans and contestants. "I put you all up in here because I want you to feel special. I want you to feel worthy, because you deserve it."

In another scene, Lizzo, 33, reinforces that aside from the show being a competition, it's also about self-love.

"I really thought that my face was good, but that my body was bad," Lizzo shares with the women as she writes the traits on glass board. "I started to internalize this and believe this because of what people said to me. I'm sick of these words, I'm sick of these people."

Lizzo then takes a hammer to the words and smashes the glass as the competitors cheer her on.

"I think there's definitely a stereotype, a stigma, on bigger bodies," she explains later in the clip.

The "Juice" singer continues, "There's no punchline over here. It's just me. I'm capable, able, I'm an athlete. I'm doing Olympic-level things in my field, as far as music and performance."

In the competition series, 15 dancers will go head-to-head for a spot on her next tour.

Earlier this month, Lizzo was the cover star for PEOPLE's Women Changing the World issue and revealed that the idea for the show was inspired by her need for dancers in her performances.

"I was like, I need dancers," she recalled. "We had an audition and it was all these girls, and they were beautiful dancers and beautiful people, but they just didn't look like me. And I remember, I was so emotional that I got up and I left. And I just drove to this little restaurant. I sat and had a margarita and I was like, 'What the f— is going on? Do I have to do this myself?' So I was like, let's do an open casting call.' "

Lizzo also said she knew it was going to be more work. "But it's more important to me to have those kinds of women next to me on stage than to have the most technically skilled, amazing dancer that's not a reflection of how I look," she explained — although, she's used to doing things herself.

"If I had a dollar for every time I had to say, 'I'll just do it myself.' That's why probably why I'm a millionaire, because a million times. It's reflected in every avenue of my career," said Lizzo.