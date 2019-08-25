20 Lizzo Lyrics That Will Have You Feelin' 'Good as Hell'

When You Need to Remind Someone Who's Boss
“I don’t play tag, b— I’ve been it.”
—”Truth Hurts“
When You're Feelin' Cute and Won't Delete Later
“Mirror, mirror, on the wall, don’t say it ’cause I know I’m cute.”
—”Juice”
When Someone Slides Into Your DMs
“Who told you that you stood a chance with this royalty? You’re so sweet, bless your heart!”
—”Jerome“
When You Want Everyone to Know You're Swiping Through Tinder
“I like big boys, itty bitty boys
Mississippi boys, inner city boys
I like the pretty boys with the bow tie
Get your nails did, let it blow dry
I like a big beard, I like a clean face
I don’t discriminate, come and get a taste”
—”Boys”
When You Want Everyone to Know You're Independent AF
“I put the siiiiiiing in single. Ain’t worried ’bout a ring on my finger.”
—”Truth Hurts“
When You Catch a Glimpse of How Gorgeous You Look in the Mirror
“No, I’m not a snack at all! Look, baby, I’m the whole damn meal.”
—”Juice”
When You Just Need to Post a Video of You Dancing
“Twerk skills up on legendary.”
—”Tempo“
When You Catch Your Ex Watching Your Instagram Stories
“I don’t really need you, I’m Macaulay Culkin home alone.”
—”Like A Girl“
When You Want to Remind People That You're the Boss
“Woke up feelin’ like I just might run for President / Even if there ain’t no precedent, switchin’ up the messaging.”
—”Like A Girl“
For When People Underestimate You
“I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% That B—”
—”Truth Hurts“
When You're Feeling Extremely Bougie
“So much Prada on me, I’m a prodigy. I’ma do my thing, no apologies.”
When You Are Inspired to Work on Your Passionate Project
“Boss up and change your life. You can have it all, no sacrifice.”
—”Good As Hell“
When You Go on a Girls' Trip to a Vineyard
“I’m like chardonnay, get better over time.”
—”Juice“
When You Post a Booty Progress Pic
“Caboose like *choo choo* bless my trainer! I got ’em sweatin’ in the middle of the winter.”
—”Water Me“
When You Want to Show Off Your Breakup Haircut
“If love ain’t dead, I’ma kill it ’cause it’s killin’ me. Got me, it’s the only thing I’ll ever need.”
When You Pause Your Workout to Take a Mirror Selfie at the Gym
“Booty vicious, mind yo business. I been working, working on my fitness.”
When You Need to Let Everyone Know What a Good Student You Are
“I got an A in self-esteem.”
—”En Love“
When You've Done a Particularly Good Job on Your Eyeliner
“O.D. on compliments, I need some oxygen.”
—”Ride“
When You Need to Make a Job Announcement
“Look like a girl, act (like a lady) / Think like a man but work like a boss.”
—”W.E.R.K.“
When You Try Out a New Moisturizer
“I don’t see nobody else / ‘Scuse me while I feel myself.”
—”Scuse Me”