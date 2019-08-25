20 Lizzo Lyrics That Will Have You Feelin' 'Good as Hell'

Whether you're trying to make your ex jealous or show yourself some love, there's a Lizzo lyric for every occasion
By Andrea Wurzburger
August 25, 2019 10:00 AM

1 of 21

When You Need to Remind Someone Who's Boss

Amy Lombard/The New York Times/Redux

“I don’t play tag, b— I’ve been it.” 

—”Truth Hurts

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 21

When You're Feelin' Cute and Won't Delete Later

Roy Rochlin/Getty

“Mirror, mirror, on the wall, don’t say it ’cause I know I’m cute.” 

—”Juice” 

3 of 21

When Someone Slides Into Your DMs 

Burak Cingi/Redferns

“Who told you that you stood a chance with this royalty? You’re so sweet, bless your heart!”

—”Jerome

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 21

When You Want Everyone to Know You're Swiping Through Tinder

“I like big boys, itty bitty boys

Mississippi boys, inner city boys

I like the pretty boys with the bow tie

Get your nails did, let it blow dry

I like a big beard, I like a clean face

I don’t discriminate, come and get a taste”

—”Boys” 

Advertisement

5 of 21

When You Want Everyone to Know You're Independent AF

Splash News Online

“I put the siiiiiiing in single. Ain’t worried ’bout a ring on my finger.” 

—”Truth Hurts

6 of 21

When You Catch a Glimpse of How Gorgeous You Look in the Mirror 

Shirlaine Forrest/WireImage

“No, I’m not a snack at all! Look, baby, I’m the whole damn meal.”

—”Juice”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 21

When You Just Need to Post a Video of You Dancing 

Kevin Winter/Getty

“Twerk skills up on legendary.”

—”Tempo

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 21

When You Catch Your Ex Watching Your Instagram Stories 

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

“I don’t really need you, I’m Macaulay Culkin home alone.”

—”Like A Girl

Advertisement

9 of 21

When You Want to Remind People That You're the Boss

Kevin Winter/Getty

“Woke up feelin’ like I just might run for President / Even if there ain’t no precedent, switchin’ up the messaging.”

—”Like A Girl

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 21

For When People Underestimate You

Lizzo/Instagram

“I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100% That B—” 

—”Truth Hurts

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 21

When You're Feeling Extremely Bougie 

Frazer Harrison/Getty

“So much Prada on me, I’m a prodigy. I’ma do my thing, no apologies.”

“Scuse Me”

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 21

When You Are Inspired to Work on Your Passionate Project 

“Boss up and change your life. You can have it all, no sacrifice.”

—”Good As Hell

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 21

When You Go on a Girls' Trip to a Vineyard

Emma McIntyre/Getty

“I’m like chardonnay, get better over time.” 

—”Juice

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 21

When You Post a Booty Progress Pic 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for GLAAD

“Caboose like *choo choo* bless my trainer! I got ’em sweatin’ in the middle of the winter.”

—”Water Me

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 21

When You Want to Show Off Your Breakup Haircut 

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

“If love ain’t dead, I’ma kill it ’cause it’s killin’ me. Got me, it’s the only thing I’ll ever need.”

—”Heaven Help Me” 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 21

When You Pause Your Workout to Take a Mirror Selfie at the Gym 

Chris Colls

“Booty vicious, mind yo business. I been working, working on my fitness.”

“Fitness”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 21

When You Need to Let Everyone Know What a Good Student You Are 

Vivien Killilea/Getty

“I got an A in self-esteem.”

—”En Love

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 21

When You've Done a Particularly Good Job on Your Eyeliner 

Mat Hayward/Getty

“O.D. on compliments, I need some oxygen.”

—”Ride

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 21

When You Need to Make a Job Announcement 

Gary Gershoff/Getty

“Look like a girl, act (like a lady) / Think like a man but work like a boss.”

—”W.E.R.K.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 21

When You Try Out a New Moisturizer 

Burak Cingi/Redferns

“I don’t see nobody else / ‘Scuse me while I feel myself.”

—”Scuse Me” 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in Music

All Topics in Music

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.