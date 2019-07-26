Lizzo Says She'd Love to Be the Bachelorette But Only If the 'Men Wear Little Thong Briefs'

Bachelor Nation has already had its first black Bachelorette, but can they handle their first juicy Bachelorette? They sure would, if Lizzo had her way.

In a new interview with Cosmopolitan, the “Juice” singer, 31, said she’s be down for leading a version of The Bachelorette, the long-running ABC reality competition series.

“You know what, bitch? I would love to be the Bachelorette,” she told the publication. “If I was the Bachelorette, it would just be the coolest season ever.”

So how would it be different from other seasons of The Bachelorette?

For one, it’d be very sex positive — with Lizzo wanting at least one sexual act with a potential suitor to be filmed once a whole season. “It can be blurred, but I would want the people to know,” she said. “The kids gotta learn someday!”

The contestants vying for her heart would also be costumed in very specific outfits. “The men would have to be naked and they would have to wear little thong briefs,” she said. “And they would have to feed me grapes.”

Image zoom Lizzo Dia Dipasupil/Getty

It’s been a breakout year for Lizzo (real name: Melissa Jefferson), who has been making music for a decade.

The Detroit native, who was raised in Houston and was a protégée of music icon Prince before his death, signed her first major label deal with Atlantic Records in 2016.

She wouldn’t find mainstream success until the release of her third studio album, Cuz I Love You, this year — which contained a sea of bops including her latest single “Truth Hurts” (previously off of her 2017 acclaimed Coconut Oil EP). The song has become Lizzo’s first Top 10 hit, and currently sits at No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Image zoom Lizzo Splash News Online

As for romance, Lizzo tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue she’s “a very, very single bitch.”

“Even if I were in a relationship, I’m a single-minded individual and I really like my freedom,” she says. “I think there’s a lot of people that need to be in relationships and need to be in love. I want it sometimes, but I don’t need it.”

That’s something made easier by Lizzo’s love in herself.

“I practice self-love. I look in the mirror and say, ‘I love you. You’re beautiful. You can do anything,’ ” she says, adding those messages help her deal with bouts of depression. “Tell yourself that on your happy days so that you have the strength to tell yourself that on your darker days.”