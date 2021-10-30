Lizzo Dresses as Baby Yoda for Surprise Performance at Halloween Party: 'Grogu Takes Hollywood'

Lizzo gave a surprise performance of her breakout hit "Truth Hurts" in costume as the beloved Mandalorian character Grogu (a.k.a. Baby Yoda) at a Spotify event

Lizzo performs onstage during the Ghost Town Halloween Party with Parcast's "Obsessed" hosts Benito Skinner and Mary Beth Barone, prestented by Spotify on October 29, 2021 in West Hollywood, California.

Lizzo brought the Force for Halloween weekend.

The three-time Grammy Award winner, 33, dressed as the beloved Mandalorian character Grogu (a.k.a. Baby Yoda) on Friday for Spotify's Ghost Town Halloween Party in West Hollywood, where she graced the audience with a surprise performance of her breakout hit "Truth Hurts."

She later posted a TikTok of herself getting into makeup for the costume, before posting the final product to Instagram. "CEO OF 🥺 FOR HALLOWEEN… GROGU LOVE MACAROONIS BUT CRAZY LAST NIGHT GOT," Lizzo captioned the photos.

Lizzo also greeted fans on the streets of Los Angeles while in costume, as well as posting some photos of her interpretation of Grogu acting wild during a night on the town.

Lizzo Surprises Unsuspecting Fans on Hollywood Blvd While Dressed as Baby Yoda for Halloween, Los Angeles, California, USA - 30 Oct 2021. Credit: DIGGZY/Shutterstock

"A representative from Grogu's publicity team has issued a statement regarding the paparazzi photos taken last night: 'Grogu aka Baby Yoda aka The Child has no recollection of these events. In fact, these events never happened *jedi hand wave,*'" she wrote in the cheeky caption.

"Grogu takes Hollywood," Lizzo wrote in another post on Instagram.

The Spotify party was hosted by Obsessed podcast hosts Benito Skinner and Mary Beth Barone, who nailed their couple's costume as a gender-flipped Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

