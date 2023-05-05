Lizzo Apologizes to Fans After Canceling Montreal Concert Over Illness: 'I Think It's the Flu'

"... My body is weak, and I have chills and my head hurts," Lizzo said in an Instagram video on Friday 

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on May 5, 2023 08:43 AM
Lizzo attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty

Lizzo isn't feeling "Good as Hell."

The Grammy winning singer, 35, announced in an Instagram video on Thursday that she had to cancel her Montreal concert because she was dealing with an illness and updated fans on her condition.

"Montreal, I had a sore throat last night and a headache when I went to bed," Lizzo said in the video, while wearing a mask as she appeared to lay down while wrapped in blankets. "And I woke up this morning and it was worse and my body is weak, and I have chills and my head hurts."

"And normally if it's just a cold, I would shower, I would eat, take some medicine and get better, but this is getting worse. I think it's the flu and I have to make the unfortunate decision to cancel today," she continued.

She told fans that she "just can't perform tonight" and was looking to reschedule the concert.

"This is the second time I've ever had to cancel due to health in my entire career and I will make it up to you Montreal. I'm so sorry," she said as she ended the video.

Lizzo was scheduled to perform at Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada Thursday for her Lizzo: The Special Tour. She is next scheduled to perform in Hartford, Connecticut on Saturday, but has not yet released any details if that concert will be postponed or canceled due to her condition.

Her last performance was on April 26 in Memphis, Tennessee. She also performed in Knoxville, Tennessee a few days earlier where she made a bold statement regarding the state's new law banning drag performances by inviting a group of drag performers to join her on stage for a triumphant dance.

"In light of recent and tragic events and current events, I was told by people on the internet, 'Cancel your shows in Tennessee, Don't go to Tennessee,'" Lizzo said to the crowd, who instantly booed in response.

"Why would I not create a safe space in Tennessee where we can celebrate drag entertainers and celebrate our differences?," she added before bringing out a line of drag performers, including several who have competed on RuPaul's Drag Race.

RELATED Video: Lizzo Thanks 'Beautiful Drag Queens for Showing Their Pride' During Tenn. Concert Stop

The "Truth Hurts" singer appeared earlier this week at the Met Gala where she wore a custom black silk crêpe dress with a glass pearls harness. Her ensemble was inspired by a look from Chanel's 1991/92 ready-to-wear collection for the 2023 Met Gala theme, officially titled "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

She finished her ensemble with Chanel accessories, shoes and purse and Chanel makeup, and wore her hair in a curly updo. She was also photographed in one memorable moment on the carpet looking shocked as Jared Leto in a larger-than-life cat suit gave her a hug.

