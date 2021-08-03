"Rumors" is set to be released later this month on Aug. 13

Lizzo Announces Music Comeback with New Single 'Rumors,' Her First in 2 Years: 'New Era'

Lizzo fans, rejoice! The "Rumors" are true!

On Monday, the 33-year-old singer announced that she is releasing new music, starting with a forthcoming single — titled "Rumors" — set to be released on Aug. 13.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The "Good as Hell" songstress first teased her upcoming song in an Instagram post on Sunday, writing, "Don't even like this post cus you REALLY gon like my post tomorrow 🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫 #shhhhhhhhhhhh."

The following day, Lizzo shared a promo image for the soon-to-be-released track, which sees her putting her finger towards her pursed lips while dressed in a gold ensemble.

"NEW ERA BITCH. 'RUMORS'. 8/13. 🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫🤫," she wrote alongside the photograph.

Lizzo Lizzo | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty

After releasing albums in 2013 and 2015, Lizzo gained mainstream attention with her third studio album, Cuz I Love You, back in 2019. "Rumors" is set to be Lizzo's first batch of new music since the LP was released.

Prior to her announcement about "Rumors," the Grammy award-winning star teased that she was working on new music in a prior TikTok post. Seen in a music studio, Lizzo responded to a fan who said they heard an album was on the way, captioning the video, "THE RUMORS ARE FALSE."

"An album? Absolutely not. I'm not making no f------ album," she said sarcastically in the clip. "I'm not in a studio. This isn't Mark Ronson. This isn't a whole [sound] board. I'm not hanging out with songwriters like Phil [Lawrence]. I haven't made a f------ album. Where do you get it?"

After the release of "Rumors," Lizzo is scheduled to perform at multiple festivals this fall, starting with the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival on Sept. 4 — where she will be the first woman to headline.