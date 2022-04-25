Lizzo Announces Headlining Special Tour That'll Kick Off This Fall: 'So Excited'

Lizzo's The Special Tour will begin in September and wrap in November

It's about damn time Lizzo headed back on tour!

The Grammy-winning singer, 33, announced a lengthy North American string of dates called The Special Tour, which will kick off in September and go through November.

"3 years since my last tour… and I'm finally coming back to YOU! So excited to announce the SPECIAL TOUR '22," she wrote on Twitter Monday.

Lizzo, who recently released the single "About Damn Time," will be joined by rapper Latto, and will kick things off in Sunrise, Florida on Sept. 23. After numerous stops, including New York City's Madison Square Garden, the star will conclude the tour in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum on Nov. 18.

The singer has enjoyed a busy 2022 already, and recently announced that her upcoming album Special will be out on July 15.

"I think that the music really is going to speak for itself. I'm writing songs about love from every direction, and I hope that I can turn a little bit of the fear that's been running rampant in this world, energetically into love," she previously told Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music 1.

"That's the point. I had a lot of fear, and I had to do the work on myself, and this music is some of that work in turning that fear into love," Lizzo continued. "I hope that when people listen to this album, it makes their day just a little bit better, a little bit more filled with love."

Lizzo also pulled double duty on Saturday Night Live as host and musical guest earlier this month, and joined Harry Styles onstage during his headlining set at Coachella in a surprise appearance on Friday.

After crushing a version of the Gloria Gaynor classic "I Will Survive" (while wearing matching feather jackets), Lizzo joined the star for a version of One Direction's hit "What Makes You Beautiful."

The star opened up about her bustling career for PEOPLE's March cover story sharing: "I deserve the spotlight. I deserve the attention. I'm talented, I'm young, I'm hot. You know? And I've worked hard."

Tickets will be onsale to the public on Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. local time.

Tour dates are below:

Sept. 23 - Sunrise, FL - FLA Live Arena

Sept. 24 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Sept. 27 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Sept. 29 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 30 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Oct. 2 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Oct. 6 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Oct. 7 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 11 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Oct. 14 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

Oct. 16 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Oct. 18 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Oct. 20 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Oct. 22 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Oct. 23 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Oct. 25 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Oct. 26 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Oct. 28 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Oct. 31 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Nov. 2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena

Nov. 4 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Nov. 7 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Nov. 9 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Nov. 12 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center