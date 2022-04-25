Lizzo Announces Headlining Special Tour That'll Kick Off This Fall: 'So Excited'
It's about damn time Lizzo headed back on tour!
The Grammy-winning singer, 33, announced a lengthy North American string of dates called The Special Tour, which will kick off in September and go through November.
"3 years since my last tour… and I'm finally coming back to YOU! So excited to announce the SPECIAL TOUR '22," she wrote on Twitter Monday.
Lizzo, who recently released the single "About Damn Time," will be joined by rapper Latto, and will kick things off in Sunrise, Florida on Sept. 23. After numerous stops, including New York City's Madison Square Garden, the star will conclude the tour in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum on Nov. 18.
The singer has enjoyed a busy 2022 already, and recently announced that her upcoming album Special will be out on July 15.
"I think that the music really is going to speak for itself. I'm writing songs about love from every direction, and I hope that I can turn a little bit of the fear that's been running rampant in this world, energetically into love," she previously told Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music 1.
"That's the point. I had a lot of fear, and I had to do the work on myself, and this music is some of that work in turning that fear into love," Lizzo continued. "I hope that when people listen to this album, it makes their day just a little bit better, a little bit more filled with love."
Lizzo also pulled double duty on Saturday Night Live as host and musical guest earlier this month, and joined Harry Styles onstage during his headlining set at Coachella in a surprise appearance on Friday.
After crushing a version of the Gloria Gaynor classic "I Will Survive" (while wearing matching feather jackets), Lizzo joined the star for a version of One Direction's hit "What Makes You Beautiful."
The star opened up about her bustling career for PEOPLE's March cover story sharing: "I deserve the spotlight. I deserve the attention. I'm talented, I'm young, I'm hot. You know? And I've worked hard."
Tickets will be onsale to the public on Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. local time.
Tour dates are below:
Sept. 23 - Sunrise, FL - FLA Live Arena
Sept. 24 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
Sept. 27 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
Sept. 29 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 30 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Oct. 2 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Oct. 6 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena
Oct. 7 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Oct. 11 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
Oct. 14 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center
Oct. 16 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Oct. 18 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Oct. 20 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
Oct. 22 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Oct. 23 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Oct. 25 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Oct. 26 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Oct. 28 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Oct. 31 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Nov. 2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena
Nov. 4 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Nov. 7 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
Nov. 9 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Nov. 12 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
Nov. 18 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum