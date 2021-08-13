Lizzo and Cardi B traveled back to ancient Greece in a music video for the singer’s first single in two years

Lizzo and Cardi B Shut Down 'Rumors' as Goddesses in New Music Video

Lizzo and Cardi B are dripping in gold in their new music video.

The "Truth Hurts" singer, 33, and the "WAP" rapper, 28, teamed up for "Rumors," Lizzo's first single in two years, and dropped a goddess-inspired music video Friday to accompany the catchy track.

In the new single, Lizzo shuts down online critics and trolls spreading rumors about everything from her dating life to her diet. The video begins with the Grammy winner walking through a world like ancient Greece, reminiscent of Disney's 1997 animated hit Hercules, dressed as a goddess in a sparkly gold dress, gladiator sandals and plenty of statement jewelry.

As she sings, "Last year, I thought I would losе it/ Readin' sh-- on the internеt / My smoothie cleanse and my diet/ No, I ain't f--- Drake yet," she strolls past Grecian columns and pottery featuring images of women twerking.

In the chorus, Lizzo delivers a direct message to her haters.

"Spendin' all your time tryna break a woman down/ Realer s--- is goin' on, baby, take a look around/ If you thought that I was ratchet with my a-- hangin' out/ Just wait until the summer when they let me out the house, b----," she sings.

When it's time for Cardi B's verse, the rapper — who is expecting her second child with husband Offset— flaunts her bare baby bump, draped in gold chains. As she reads off an endless scroll while seated on a throne, she raps, "All the rumors are true, yeah/ Fake a--, fake boobs, yeah/ Made a million at Sue's, yeah/ Y'all be runnin' with fake news, yeah."

Ahead of the Friday release of "Rumors," both artists teased the track on social media.

"[A]ll the rumors are truuuuue - me n my sis @lizzobeeating dropping this friday get ready 😘😘😘." Cardi B wrote on Instagram Monday, posting photo of her and Lizzo flashing sparkly gold manicures.

Lizzo marked the release of her new single with a triumphant return to Twitter after signing off the app last year because of "trolls."

"Hey y'all.. heard I was trending so I decided to come back on here.. what I miss?" she wrote Monday.

Lizzo previously declared her new single the start of a "new era" in an Instagram post earlier this month.

In a promo image from her "Rumors" video, she posed with her finger to her lips, wearing an embroidered gold top and accessorizing her look with a thick gold bangle and dangling earring.