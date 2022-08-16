Lizzo is serving up some déjà vu in the music video for her new single, "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)."

The 34-year-old singer dropped the video for the clip on Monday. It begins with Lizzo recreating the wedding scene from her 2017 "Truth Hurts" video, down to the same wedding dress and everything.

Things take a turn soon after that, though. Rather than go through with the ceremony, this time the songstress bolts, running away from the altar as she recognizes, "I'm good with my friends / I don't want a man."

From there, Lizzo is fancy and free as she drives down the highway in a red convertible, her veil blowing in the wind. When the car breaks down, she wanders aimlessly in the desert until she's saved by a handsome motorcyclist played by Tyson Beckford (once again on the two-wheeled vehicle, nearly 20 years since riding one in Britney Spears' "Toxic" music video).

Sadly for Lizzo, Beckford, 51, is nothing but a dream as she leans in for a kiss and finds herself instead kissing a tree. The clip ends with her and her bridesmaids —played by some of the Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls stars — drinking and dancing around a bonfire.

"2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)" is from Lizzo's latest album SPECIAL, which was released last month.

SPECIAL came out swinging with a No. 2 overall debut, also becoming the No. 1 top-selling album the week of its release and hitting No. 1 on the Billboard pop albums chart. Also on the album is the chart-topping TikTok sensation "About Damn Time," Lizzo's first single from the LP.

Last month, in an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music, Lizzo spoke about her inspiration behind "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)."

"The song is a callback to when pop records had key changes — that golden era of late-'80s and early-'90s pop when singers had massive records that were vocally impressive but also danceable, and the production quality was very intentional," she said.

"I think it's a work of art," she added, "It's a masterpiece."'

Also on Monday, Lizzo was announced as one of the performers for the MTV Video Music Awards alongside BLACKPINK, Jack Harlow and Måneskin. The ceremony will be held on Aug. 28 at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Nominated in four categories, including artist of the year and song of the year for "About Damn Time," Lizzo will make her return to the VMAs stage to sing "2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)" following her debut performance of "Good as Hell" and "Truth Hurts" in 2019.

Previously announced performers set to hit the stage at the 2022 VMAs later this month include Anitta, Marshmello x Khalid, J Balvin and Panic! at the Disco.