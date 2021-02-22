Liza Minnelli's 75th Birthday to Be Celebrated with Virtual Event Featuring Star-Studded Guest List

Liza Minnelli is turning 75 much the same way she lives the rest of her life: in style.

The Oscar-winning actress and singer is set to celebrate her upcoming milestone birthday with a virtual tribute, which will air March 12 on streaming platform Stellar.

According to a release, the "once-in-a-lifetime event will include performances, tributes and birthday wishes from Liza's co-stars, friends and admirers from coast to coast."

In a statement, producer Daniel Nardicio praised Minnelli — a Broadway icon, who is the daughter of the late Hollywood legend Judy Garland — as "a total entertainer, a show person the likes of which is hard to find these days."

"Liza's talents have known no bounds, and her contribution to Broadway, film and even a hilarious stint on television's Arrested Development, make her so deserving of this, a glorious celebration of her 75 years on Earth," Nardicio added.

He concluded, "I'm thrilled to be able to do this for Liza, and for her friends and fans in a safe, socially distant way to say we all love you Liza — happy birthday, darling!"

Tickets for Love Letter to Liza: A 75th Birthday Tribute Celebration, which will stream live at 8 p.m. ET on March 12, are available now for $30 on stellar.com.

A portion of sales from event tickets will be donated to The Actors Fund, according to a release. According to their website, the organization "fosters stability and resiliency, and provides a safety net for performing arts and entertainment professionals over their lifespan."