LIVVIA is making her mark in the pop music arena.

After her single “Catch a Body” featuring Quavo from Atlanta rap trio Migos gained her millions of streams, the American pop singer-songwriter (born Olivia Somerlyn Hollins Christensen) is returning with a new banger called “Gratitude.”

Like the title suggests, the track is about giving back to those who have supported her through the years.

“‘Gratitude’ is about being grateful for anything and everything you have, especially the one person you can always count on — whether that’s a best friend, someone in your family, or even yourself,” LIVVIA tells PEOPLE exclusively.

And the 24-year-old California native has a lot to be thankful for in life. With a strong support system around her, the rising star was able to graduate from The University of California, Berkeley with a degree in economics but also pursue her passion for music while getting her education.

LIVVIA's new single "Gratitude" is available for download and purchase now. Tiziano Lugli

RELATED VIDEO: Nick Jonas Took the Subway to the Met Gala While Wearing Dolce & Gabbana

“Juggling my career and education hasn’t always been easy, but it’s beyond worth it,” she captioned a photo from her college graduation on Instagram. “Graduation is bittersweet… I’m going to miss my professors, classmates, classes, and our beautiful campus so much 💙 CONGRATULATIONS to all the 2018 grads!!!!”

“Gratitude” is available for purchase now.