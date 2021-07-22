All it takes is a $20 bill to see the likes of Brothers Osborne, Jonas Brothers and Alanis Morissette in concert

Live Nation to Offer Special $20 'All-In' Concert Tickets to Luke Bryan, Pitbull, Maroon 5 and More

Concerts are back!

On Thursday, Live Nation announced that it will be offering tickets to a number of select shows for only $20 — including fees! — to celebrate the return of live music.

Among the country artists participating in the promotion are the likes of Brad Paisley, Brooks & Dunn, Brothers Osborne, Brett Eldredge, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Lady A, Luke Bryan, Thomas Rhett and the Zac Brown Band.

"We couldn't be more excited to get back out on the road," said Zac Brown in a press release. "It's been a long, difficult year for everyone and we're fired up to be reuniting with our crew, sharing new music with our fans, and celebrating a brand new world."

Other artists included in the promotion include Jonas Brothers, Judas Priest, KISS, KORN, Lil Baby, Maroon 5, Pitbull, Slipknot, Trippe Redd and Rise Against.

"We can't wait to get back on the road and in front of our fans, it means so much to be able to bring live music back to the people that support us the most," said the Jonas Brothers in the release.