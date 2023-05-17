Looking to see artists like Lizzo, John Mayer, Thomas Rhett and more at a festival this summer but don't want to shell out a bunch of cash? Live Nation has a deal for you.

On Wednesday, the live entertainment company announced it's offering single-day tickets to more than a dozen music festivals this summer for only $99 as part of its annual concert week.

The limited-time offer runs from May 19 through May 22 while supplies last — and fees are already included in the $99 price point.

Featured in Live Nation's all-in one-day tickets deal are Afro Nation, Adjacent Festival, Roots Picnic, Lavender Wild, Governors Ball, Broccoli City Festival, FairWell Festival, TidalWave Music Festival, Catbird Festival, One Fine Day Festival, FORMAT Festival, Sound On Sound Festival and Greenville Country Festival.

Afro Nation runs from May 27 through May 28 in Miami, and the festival's lineup includes Wizkid, Burna Boy, Rema, Fireboy DML, Mavado, Asake and more artists.

Adjacent Festival will go down from May 27 through May 28 in Atlantic City, New Jersey with a lineup including Paramore, Bleachers, Blink-182, Japanese Breakfast, The Linda Lindas, Royal & the Serpent and other musicians.

Roots Picnic is set for June 3 through June 4 in Philadelphia and will feature performers including Ms. Lauryn Hill, Diddy & the Roots, Lil Uzi Vert, City Girls, Ari Lennox, Eve and Busta Rhymes, among other performers.

Lavender Wild will happen on June 4 in Toronto, featuring artists including Girl in Red, Hayley Kiyoko, Daya and G Flip among those on its lineup.

Governors Ball runs from June 9 through June 11 in Queens, New York, and the festival's lineup includes Lizzo, HAIM, Diplo, ODESZA, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X, Ice Spice, PinkPantheress and Rina Sawayama.

Broccoli City Festival is set for July 15 through July 16 in Washington, D.C. and features a lineup including Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, City Girls, Ice Spice, Brent Faiyaz, Coco Jones and Chlöe, among others.

FairWell Festival happens from July 21 through July 23 in Redmond, Oregon, and the festival's lineup includes Turnpike Troubadours, Gary Clark Jr., Morgan Wade, Zach Bryan, Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson & Family and Mt. Joy.

TidalWave Music Festival runs from Aug. 11 through Aug. 13 in Atlantic City, New Jersey with a lineup including Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, Jo Dee Messina, Jason Aldean, Dustin Lynch, Brooks & Dunn, Randy Houser, Jelly Roll, Lindsey Ell and more performers.

Catbird Festival goes down from Aug. 19 through Aug. 20 in Bethel, New York and features performers such as The Lumineers, Tyler Childers, The War on Drugs, Margo Price, James Bay, Morgan Wade and Allison Russell on its lineup.

One Fine Day Festival happens on Sept. 9 in Philadelphia and will include musicians such as Sting & Shaddy, Thundercat, Koffee, Tank & the Bangas and more.

FORMAT Festival is set to go down from Sept. 22 through Sept. 24 in Bentonville, Arkansas with LCD Soundsystem, Alanis Morissette, Leon Bridges, Jamie XX, Modest Mouse, Channel Tres and more artists planning to take the stage.

Sound On Sound Festival runs from Sept. 30 through Oct. 1 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and features a lineup including Red Hot Chili Peppers, John Mayer, Alanis Morissette, Hozier, Joy Oladokun, Margo Price and other artists.

Greenville Country Festival happens from Oct. 20 through Oct. 22 in Simpsonville, South Carolina and includes artists such as Cody Johnson, Brooks & Dunn, Bailey Zimmerman, Midland, Travis Tritt and Nate Smith, among others.

For more information on Live Nation's $99 all-in one-day tickets deal, visit the company's website.