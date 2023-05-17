Live Nation's Offering Access to Over a Dozen Festivals for Only $99 — Find Out How to Get the Limited Tickets

Ticketing fees are already included in the $99 price point

By
Published on May 17, 2023 05:35 PM
John Mayer, Lizzo and Thomas Rhett
John Mayer, Lizzo and Thomas Rhett. Photo: getty (3)

Looking to see artists like Lizzo, John Mayer, Thomas Rhett and more at a festival this summer but don't want to shell out a bunch of cash? Live Nation has a deal for you.

On Wednesday, the live entertainment company announced it's offering single-day tickets to more than a dozen music festivals this summer for only $99 as part of its annual concert week.

The limited-time offer runs from May 19 through May 22 while supplies last — and fees are already included in the $99 price point.

Featured in Live Nation's all-in one-day tickets deal are Afro Nation, Adjacent Festival, Roots Picnic, Lavender Wild, Governors Ball, Broccoli City Festival, FairWell Festival, TidalWave Music Festival, Catbird Festival, One Fine Day Festival, FORMAT Festival, Sound On Sound Festival and Greenville Country Festival.

live nation $99 tickets
live nation

Afro Nation runs from May 27 through May 28 in Miami, and the festival's lineup includes Wizkid, Burna Boy, Rema, Fireboy DML, Mavado, Asake and more artists.

Adjacent Festival will go down from May 27 through May 28 in Atlantic City, New Jersey with a lineup including Paramore, Bleachers, Blink-182, Japanese Breakfast, The Linda Lindas, Royal & the Serpent and other musicians.

Roots Picnic is set for June 3 through June 4 in Philadelphia and will feature performers including Ms. Lauryn Hill, Diddy & the Roots, Lil Uzi Vert, City Girls, Ari Lennox, Eve and Busta Rhymes, among other performers.

Lavender Wild will happen on June 4 in Toronto, featuring artists including Girl in Red, Hayley Kiyoko, Daya and G Flip among those on its lineup.

Glastonbury Festival Celebs
Kendrick Lamar. Samir Hussein/WireImage

Governors Ball runs from June 9 through June 11 in Queens, New York, and the festival's lineup includes Lizzo, HAIM, Diplo, ODESZA, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X, Ice Spice, PinkPantheress and Rina Sawayama.

Broccoli City Festival is set for July 15 through July 16 in Washington, D.C. and features a lineup including Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, City Girls, Ice Spice, Brent Faiyaz, Coco Jones and Chlöe, among others.

FairWell Festival happens from July 21 through July 23 in Redmond, Oregon, and the festival's lineup includes Turnpike Troubadours, Gary Clark Jr., Morgan Wade, Zach Bryan, Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson & Family and Mt. Joy.

TidalWave Music Festival runs from Aug. 11 through Aug. 13 in Atlantic City, New Jersey with a lineup including Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, Jo Dee Messina, Jason Aldean, Dustin Lynch, Brooks & Dunn, Randy Houser, Jelly Roll, Lindsey Ell and more performers.

JO DEE MESSINA, COLE SWINDELL THE 56TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS - The 56th Annual CMA Awards, Country Musics Biggest Night, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, airs LIVE from Nashville WEDNESDAY, NOV. 9
Jo Dee Messina and Cole Swindell. ABC via Getty

Catbird Festival goes down from Aug. 19 through Aug. 20 in Bethel, New York and features performers such as The Lumineers, Tyler Childers, The War on Drugs, Margo Price, James Bay, Morgan Wade and Allison Russell on its lineup.

One Fine Day Festival happens on Sept. 9 in Philadelphia and will include musicians such as Sting & Shaddy, Thundercat, Koffee, Tank & the Bangas and more.

FORMAT Festival is set to go down from Sept. 22 through Sept. 24 in Bentonville, Arkansas with LCD Soundsystem, Alanis Morissette, Leon Bridges, Jamie XX, Modest Mouse, Channel Tres and more artists planning to take the stage.

Alanis Morissette attends the Los Angeles Premiere of "Jagged Little Pill" at Hollywood Pantages Theatre
Alanis Morissette. JC Olivera/Getty

Sound On Sound Festival runs from Sept. 30 through Oct. 1 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and features a lineup including Red Hot Chili Peppers, John Mayer, Alanis Morissette, Hozier, Joy Oladokun, Margo Price and other artists.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Greenville Country Festival happens from Oct. 20 through Oct. 22 in Simpsonville, South Carolina and includes artists such as Cody Johnson, Brooks & Dunn, Bailey Zimmerman, Midland, Travis Tritt and Nate Smith, among others.

For more information on Live Nation's $99 all-in one-day tickets deal, visit the company's website.

Related Articles
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 22: Britney Spears (L) and Sam Asghari arrive at the premiere of Sony Pictures' "One Upon A Time...In Hollywood" at the Chinese Theatre on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Britney Spears Posts Clip of Sam Asghari and Friend for the 'First Time,' Says She Hasn't Filmed Sons in 4 Years
Janet Jackson at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony held at the Microsoft Theatre on November 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)
Janet Jackson Rings in 57th Birthday in Leopard Print Dress with Great Company: 'Extra Special'
Dinah Jane
Dinah Jane Says She 'Quit' Music Due to Depression in 2020: 'I Just Had to Stop Completely' (Exclusive)
Hit Songwriter Justin Tranter on Industry Homophobia: ‘The Word Diva Gets Used a Lot’
Hit Songwriter Justin Tranter on Industry Homophobia: 'The Word Diva Gets Used a Lot' (Exclusive)
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford, both wearing Gucci, attend the 2022 LACMA ART+FILM GALA Presented By Gucci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford Break Up After Less Than a Year as Rep Says They 'Remain Good Friends'
Taylor Swift attends the red carpet during the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for MTV) Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome attend the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images); John Mayer arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Focus Features' "Vengeance"at Ace Hotel on July 25, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)
Taylor Lautner's Wife Posts Clip of Him 'Praying' to Taylor Swift's 'Dear John' After John Mayer Joke
Coco Jones is seen at the Martinez hotel during the 76th Cannes film festival on May 16, 2023 in Cannes, France.
Coco Jones Isn't Afraid to Meet Her Heroes — Especially After Beyonce Told Her to 'Keep Going' (Exclusive)
Musician Ed Sheeran leaves federal court in New York, US, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Sheeran will have to convince a New York federal jury that his 2014 hit song "Thinking Out Loud" didn't copy from Marvin Gaye's classic soul groove "Lets Get It On," the latest trial in an increasingly litigious music industry.
Ed Sheeran's Second Copyright Lawsuit Dismissed After Judge Decides Against Jury Trial: Report
Liam Payne arrives at the "All Of Those Voices" UK Premiere
Liam Payne Says He's Been Sober 'Over 100 Days' and Is Working on a New Album: 'I'm Super Happy'
Lauren Daigle shot by Jeremy Cowart in November ’22
Lauren Daigle Says Mental Health, Panic Attacks Informed New Album: 'My Whole World Fell Apart' (Exclusive)
Sting Requires PR approval Contact the below for usage Henry Oliver credit: Eric Ryan Anderson
Sting Tells Stories Behind Hits, from Prostitutes ('Roxanne') to Bond ('Every Breath You Take') (Exclusive)
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 05: Dolly Parton attends the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Microsoft Theater on November 05, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame); ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 07: Usher attends the 2022 Beloved Benefit at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 07, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 26: Gwen Stefani attends the 2022 Matrix Awards at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on October 26, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images); INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 07: Nick Jonas attends the Cedars-Sinai Board of Governors 50th Anniversary Celebration at SoFi Stadium on August 07, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Dolly Parton, Usher, Gwen Stefani, Nick Jonas to Make Special Appearances on 'The Voice' Season Finale
Taylor Lautner arriving at the 2022 CMT Music Awards, broadcasting LIVE from Nashville on Monday, April 11 (8:00-11:00 PM LIVE ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+*. (Photo by Dillon Sherlock/CBS via Getty Images); Taylor Swift attends the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage); John Mayer attends Cool Comedy Hot Cuisine: A Tribute to Bob Saget at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on September 21, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Taylor Lautner Reacts to Taylor Swift's Upcoming 'Speak Now' Re-Release: 'I Feel Safe — Praying for John'
Ludacris and Eudoxie Bridges attend Tyler Perry Studios grand opening gala
Who Is Ludacris' Wife? All About Eudoxie Bridges
Thundercat
Thundercat Breaks Down Tame Impala Collab, Tour and 'Star Wars' Cameo: 'Life Has Come Full Circle' (Exclusive)
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Michael Simon/Shutterstock (13768779q) Alabama Luella Barker DD Osama in concert, Roxy, Los Angeles, California, USA - 14 Feb 2023
Alabama Barker Steps into the Music World as She Teases Debut Rap Song on TikTok: 'Get to Know Me'