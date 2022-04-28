Live Nation Is Offering $25 Tickets Next Week for Alicia Keys, Eric Church and Over 3,700 More Concerts

On Thursday, Live Nation announced the 2022 iteration of its Concert Week, during which fans can purchase tickets to more than 3,700 shows across North American venues this summer for just $25

If you want to see your favorite artists live in concert but don't want to empty your wallet, now's your chance.

On Thursday, Live Nation announced the 2022 iteration of its Concert Week, during which fans can purchase tickets to more than 3,700 shows across North American venues this summer for just $25 — if they place orders between May 4 and May 10.

With acts spanning genres including country, pop, hip-hop, alternative, among others, and available shows taking place in venues ranging from small clubs to giant stadiums, Live Nation is offering options for every music lover during Concert Week.

Citi cardmembers and Rakuten members (who've signed up for the online commerce site before May 1) can access $25 concert tickets during a presale beginning Tuesday, May 3 at 8 a.m. ET, while general on-sale $25 Concert Week tickets will be available to anyone starting Wednesday, May 4 at 10 a.m. ET. Don't waste any time though, because the offer ends Tuesday, May 10 — or whenever tickets available through the promotion sell out beforehand.