JP Saxe! Bebe Rexha! Jax! Go Behind-the-Scenes at Live in the Vineyard in Napa Valley

Celebrating their 15th year, Live in the Vineyard returned to Napa Valley on Nov. 1-3 for an exciting mix of wine, music and fun

By
Sarah Michaud
Sarah Michaud is the senior news editor of PEOPLE's music vertical. She has been with the brand for close to 15 years, holding various roles across the digital news team before focusing on music. In 2021, Sarah won the CMA media achievement award for her coverage of country music. She earned a bachelor's degree in sociology, social work and English and resides outside of Boston.

Published on November 23, 2022 01:40 PM
01 of 10
Dean Lewis, Aloe Blacc, and Sean Douglas Photo Link: https://www.dropbox.com/s/4jy6kc9rurr6cqd/LITV2022Day4CalmereAlecSavig-184.jpg?dl=0   Photo Credit: Alec Savig  
Alec Savig  

Dean Lewis, Aloe Blacc and Sean Douglas perform an in-the-round set at Calmére Estate during a send-off brunch at Live in the Vineyard presented by Visit Napa Valley.

02 of 10
live in the vineyard Bebe Rexha Photo Link: https://www.dropbox.com/s/g7d2yczt1809sw7/2022_11_04_LITV_B_small_WillBucquoy%20%2863%29.jpg?dl=0 Photo Credit: Will Bucquoy  
Will Bucquoy  

Bebe Rexha performs at the Uptown Theatre during Live in the Vineyard, presented by Visit Napa Valley.

03 of 10
live in the vineyard Jax Photo Link: https://www.dropbox.com/s/y99mzj2v5ay1jcr/11-1-22_LITV_WelcomeReception_RobertMondavi_Highlights_RyanWaneka-11.jpg?dl=0 Photo Credit: Ryan Waneka
Ryan Waneka

Jax performs at Robert Mondavi Winery during Live in the Vineyard presented by Visit Napa Valley.

04 of 10
live in the vineyard Jake Wesley Rogers Photo Link: https://www.dropbox.com/s/9q4hry5omba5n17/2022_11_04_LITV_small_WillBucquoy%20%2848%29.jpg?dl=0  Photo Credit: Will Bucquoy
Will Bucquoy

Jake Wesley Rogers performs at Uptown Theatre during Live in the Vineyard presented by Visit Napa Valley.

05 of 10
live in the vineyard Sean Douglas, Matt Pinfield, Aloe Blacc, Bobbii Jacobs (LITV Co-Founder and FF Entertainment President), and Dean Lewis Photo Link: https://www.dropbox.com/s/m5dl84p1owpsoid/11-3-22_LITV_SendoffBrunch_Calmere_Highlights_RyanWaneka-48.jpg?dl=0 Photo Credit: Ryan Waneka
Ryan Waneka

Sean Douglas, Matt Pinfield, Aloe Blacc, Bobbii Jacobs (LITV Co-Founder and FF Entertainment President), and Dean Lewis gather for a photo at the 2022 Live in the Vineyard send-off brunch.

06 of 10
live in the vineyard, American Authors Photo Link: https://www.dropbox.com/s/1coahy8d1ddng97/LITV2022Day2RobertMondaviAlecSavigHighlights-94.jpg?dl=0  Photo Credit: Alec Savig
Alec Savig

American Authors perform at Robert Mondavi Winery during Live in the Vineyard presented by Visit Napa Valley.

07 of 10
live in the vineyard Justin Tranter Photo Link: https://www.dropbox.com/s/zb3slzffrmr3moi/2022_11_04_LITV_small_WillBucquoy%20%2855%29.jpg?dl=0 Photo Credit:  Will Bucquoy
Will Bucquoy

Justin Tranter appeared at Uptown Theatre during the 2022 Live In The Vineyard presented by Visit Napa Valley.

08 of 10
live in the vineyard Benson Boone and Bebe Rexha Photo Link: https://www.dropbox.com/s/rme68eglt5nxfc4/11-1-22_LITV_MusicSupsLunch_DomainCarneros_Highlights_RyanWaneka-15.jpg?dl=0 Photo Credit:  Ryan Waneka
Ryan Waneka

Benson Boone and Bebe Rexha during the 2022 Live in the Vineyard presented by Visit Napa Valley.

09 of 10
live in the vineyard Audrey Nuna and JP Saxe Photo Link: https://www.dropbox.com/s/95u15npyu3iax14/11-1-22_LITV_MusicSupsLunch_DomainCarneros_Highlights_RyanWaneka-3.jpg?dl=0 Photo Credit:  Ryan Waneka
Ryan Waneka

Audrey Nuna and JP Saxe during the 2022 Live in the Vineyard presented by Visit Napa Valley.

10 of 10
live in the vineyard
Alec Savig

Arthur Hanlon performed during the inaugural Live in the Vineyard Latin. Hanlon is pictured at the official 2022 LITV Talent House.

