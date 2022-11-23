Entertainment Music JP Saxe! Bebe Rexha! Jax! Go Behind-the-Scenes at Live in the Vineyard in Napa Valley Celebrating their 15th year, Live in the Vineyard returned to Napa Valley on Nov. 1-3 for an exciting mix of wine, music and fun By Sarah Michaud Sarah Michaud Instagram Sarah Michaud is the senior news editor of PEOPLE's music vertical. She has been with the brand for close to 15 years, holding various roles across the digital news team before focusing on music. In 2021, Sarah won the CMA media achievement award for her coverage of country music. She earned a bachelor's degree in sociology, social work and English and resides outside of Boston. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 23, 2022 01:40 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 10 Alec Savig Dean Lewis, Aloe Blacc and Sean Douglas perform an in-the-round set at Calmére Estate during a send-off brunch at Live in the Vineyard presented by Visit Napa Valley. 02 of 10 Will Bucquoy Bebe Rexha performs at the Uptown Theatre during Live in the Vineyard, presented by Visit Napa Valley. 03 of 10 Ryan Waneka Jax performs at Robert Mondavi Winery during Live in the Vineyard presented by Visit Napa Valley. 04 of 10 Will Bucquoy Jake Wesley Rogers performs at Uptown Theatre during Live in the Vineyard presented by Visit Napa Valley. 05 of 10 Ryan Waneka Sean Douglas, Matt Pinfield, Aloe Blacc, Bobbii Jacobs (LITV Co-Founder and FF Entertainment President), and Dean Lewis gather for a photo at the 2022 Live in the Vineyard send-off brunch. 06 of 10 Alec Savig American Authors perform at Robert Mondavi Winery during Live in the Vineyard presented by Visit Napa Valley. 07 of 10 Will Bucquoy Justin Tranter appeared at Uptown Theatre during the 2022 Live In The Vineyard presented by Visit Napa Valley. 08 of 10 Ryan Waneka Benson Boone and Bebe Rexha during the 2022 Live in the Vineyard presented by Visit Napa Valley. 09 of 10 Ryan Waneka Audrey Nuna and JP Saxe during the 2022 Live in the Vineyard presented by Visit Napa Valley. 10 of 10 Alec Savig Arthur Hanlon performed during the inaugural Live in the Vineyard Latin. Hanlon is pictured at the official 2022 LITV Talent House.