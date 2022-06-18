Little Mix's Perrie Edwards Is Engaged to Soccer Star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: 'Love of My Life'

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MAY 22: (THE SUN OUT, THE SUN ON SUNDAY OUT) Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Liverpool posing for a photograph with Perrie Edwards and their baby boy at the end of the Premier League match between Liverpool and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield on May 22, 2022 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Credit: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty