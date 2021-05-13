Jade Thirlwall also has another special talent that her bandmates tap into more often than not: public speaking!

Little Mix's Jade Thirlwall Reveals 'Unblocking Toilets' Is Her Superpower: 'I'll Get That S— Down'

Jade Thirlwall might have the weirdest career backup plan.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip of Little Mix's Thursday appearance on YouTube's Released, the girls discuss Thirlwall's interesting superpower: plumbing!

"My superpower is, in fact, unblocking toilets," the 28-year-old says nonchalantly. "I will get that s— down, don't you worry. I will do whatever it takes."

Leigh-Anne Pinnock makes a surprised face as she discovers her bandmates secret talent.

"I didn't know that was a thing," Pinnock, 29, says with a laugh.

little mix Credit: courtesy den of thieves

"Well now you now," adds Perrie Edwards. "If you're ever in a sticky situation..."

But Thirlwall has another special skill that the group taps into the most... her public speaking!

"We put a lot of pressure on you," admits Edwards, 27.

"We always say, 'If we go up for an award, we're all going to say something.' And then as we're walking to the podium, the girls go, 'Jade, you do it,'" Thirlwall says as Pinnock laughs.

Edwards then commends her public speaking skills, before Thirlwall adds, "Doesn't mean I'm not s—ting myself any less!"

The trio's newest interview comes at a special time for Pinnock and Edwards, who recently announced they're expecting their first children with fiancé Andre Gray and boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, respectively.

Little Mix most recently released a remix of their song "Confetti" alongside Saweetie as their first track as a trio since the departure off Jesy Nelson in December 2020.

"I didn't know that I could be this happy. I thought when I was in the group that it was just normal to feel that way," Nelson told Cosmopolitan U.K. "And because I'd felt like that for 10 years, I just thought, 'This is life.' Since I've left, I feel free."