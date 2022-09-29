Little Mix's Perrie Edwards' House Robbed While She Was Inside with Fiancé and Infant Son: Report

Edwards and fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were downstairs with son Axel while burglars entered their home on Tuesday, according to The Sun

By
Published on September 29, 2022 09:10 PM
Perrie Edwards, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards with son Axel. Photo: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain/Instagram

Perrie Edwards and fiancé Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's home in northwest England was burglarized on Tuesday while they were downstairs with son Axel, The Sun reported on Wednesday.

Police were reportedly called to the Little Mix singer and Liverpool athlete's residence, which sits on a private road in Cheshire, at 10:45 p.m. GMT, the county's department reportedly confirmed to the outlet: "The offenders have broken into the home stealing jewelry and handbags while the occupants were inside."

Sources reportedly told the outlet that Edwards, 29, and Oxlade-Chamberlain, 29, were left feeling "terrified" and "heartbroken."

"It's just the most violating thing — to think that someone has been all over their belongings before they even realized what was happening is so upsetting," said a friend close to the couple, per the outlet, which also stated that detectives are checking security camera footage for clues.

Reps for Perrie Edwards and Little Mix as well as Cheshire Police did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Perrie Edwards, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and son Axel. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Instagram

The pair has been together for over five years, and they were first reported to be spending time together by The Sun in November 2016.

After confirming their relationship in early 2017, Edwards and Oxlade-Chamberlain welcomed Axel on Aug. 21, 2021. At the time, the new mom happily shared the news on Instagram the next day, posting a black-and-white photo of the baby's ear and hand alongside a picture of the child's tiny foot.

On June 18, 2022, Edwards revealed that she and Oxlade-Chamberlain got engaged by sharing a series of romantic snaps from the occasion on Instagram. "Last night the love of my life got down on one knee," she wrote, "and I said… YES!"

Since Little Mix announced in late 2021 that they'd be going on an indefinite hiatus following the group's 2022 Confetti Tour, Edwards and fellow members Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have all teased plans for solo music.

In February, Edwards shared photos from a recording studio on Instagram alongside the caption, "Exciting things coming..."

Before the hiatus started, Edwards told Capital FM that Little Mix will likely resume making music as a group within a few years. "Honestly, we haven't even parted ways yet and we're already talking about when we're coming back! We're like, 'Is two years away enough? Two and a bit years?'" she said at the time.

