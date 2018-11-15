Little Mix Members Pose Nude, Cover Bodies in Insults They've Endured Ahead of New 'Strip' Video

The members of Little Mix are bearing all to convey a meaningful message about body positivity.

In a black and white snapshot on Instagram, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall gaze unflinchingly at the cameras as they lean towards one another with only insults covering their bodies. Jabs like “can’t sing,” “stretch marks,” “ugly,” “fat,” “talentless,” “flabby,” “freckles,” “offensive” and “stupid” are written in bold letters up and down their arms, legs and torsos.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the caption, the group shares lyrics from their new song “Strip”: “Take off all my makeup ’cause I love what’s under it / Rub off all your words, don’t give a f— I’m over it / Jiggle all this weight, yeah you know I love all of this / Finally love me naked / Sexiest when I’m confident.”

RELATED: The Stylists of Girl Group Little Mix Break Down Their Looks for Music Video “Reggaetón Lento”

“Strip” is included on the LM5 deluxe CD, which will be released on Friday.

RELATED VIDEO: ‘Glow’ Stars Britney Young and Sydelle Noel Talk Importance of Body Positivity

“A few months ago, we invited all the women to be a part of our brand new music video for #Strip,” the band captioned the sneak peek. “Strip is a really special song from LM5, it’s all about standing proud and we wrote it to encourage and empower people to be who they are.”

“We co-directed this video and are so incredibly proud of it,” the members added.

“Strip” is not Little Mix’s first attempt at prioritizing inclusivity.

RELATED: Kristen Bell Sends Inspiring Body Positive Message to Fan: ‘I Think Your Face Is Beautiful AF’

In July, Cheat Codes teamed up with Little Mix for “Only You.” In the music video, Peyton List played a a mermaid who fell in love with a girl before the mermaid’s health took a turn for the worse. The girl ended up releasing the mermaid into the sea.