Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock Alludes to Jesy Nelson, Nicki Minaj Drama: 'I Know My Character'

Last week, Minaj referred to Pinnock during an Instagram Live after an unverified screenshot leaked allegedly capturuing the Little Mix member criticizing her former bandmate for blackfishing

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is standing up for herself.

While celebrating her 30th birthday, the Little Mix member alluded to recent drama between herself and her former bandmate Jesy Nelson and Nicki Minaj, regarding Nelson's alleged blackfishing controversy.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm 30 years old, I know my character. You know my character, anyone that meets me knows my f—ing character. That is all I care about," she said as she held back tears in an Instagram video captured by a friend. "I am so proud of everything I have achieved; the most beautiful fiancé who I'm still pretty much obsessed with and the two most perfect f—ing babies."

Pinnock's partner Andre Gray — with whom she had twins earlier this year — supported the singer during her birthday celebration, saying "If anyone has anything to say, come and find me."

The impassioned speech comes days after an unverified screenshot of DMs between Pinnock and another person leaked where she seemingly criticized her former bandmate Nelson, 30, for blackfishing, following her song with Minaj, "Boyz."

Referring to the screenshot on Instagram Live, Minaj, 38, said that Pinnock should "shove it up your f—ing ass," adding that she should allow Nelson to "enjoy this time."

"It screams insecurity," Minaj said as Nelson giggled on the Live. "It screams that you're jealous. And now you just look like a big, jealous Bozo." (Minaj later tweeted about the alleged messages as well.)

Although the screenshot was never verified, Pinnock and groupmates Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirwall all unfollowed Nelson on Instagram as social media users criticized Nelson for blackfishing.

Nelson addressed the allegations while appearing on IG Live with Minaj, saying it was never her intention to offend people of color with the song's lyrics and video.

"I personally want to say that my intention was never ever to offend people of color with this video and my song because like I said, growing up as a young girl, this is the music that I listened to," she said. "These are the videos that I watched and thought were the best. For me personally, '90s R&B were the best years in music. I just wanted to celebrate that. I just want to celebrate that era of music is what I love."