Little Mix Reimagines 'Confetti' for Fiery First Release as a Trio — Watch Them Play Macho Men

Drop it down like "Confetti!"

Little Mix is back — and here to stay! — as they release their first track since Jesy Nelson's departure in December. The group, now comprising Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall, reimagines "Confetti" as a trio, as they welcome Saweetie for a fiery verse.

Its choreography-filled music video, which features fierce drag queens, follows the girls as they meet three guys (themselves cross-dressing as men!) in a club.

"You know who's doing it for me? Lenny," Thirlwall, 28, tells the girls, referring to Pinnock's male character.

"I think I've got a chance with Perrie, y'now," Thirlwall's male character, J-Dog, tells the other "boys" as they pee in a urinal.

Saweetie then makes an appearance as Little Mix — both the girl and boy versions — dance along.

"New it girl on the block, they all copy and paste / Face on Halle, body on Chloe, yeah," she raps, referring to duo Chloe x Halle. "You give me the chance, I'ma give it to your homie / Butt on paddy, so promiscuous, you ain't gettin' this."

The music video ends by showing some hilarious bloopers.

"We're serving you looks, choreo and introducing you to three very special lads," the girls wrote on Instagram. "We are so proud of this one hope you all love it!"

"Confetti" and its original version was featured on their final album as a fourpiece Confetti, which they dropped last year.

The track is the group's first release as a trio since Nelson, 29, left in December due to her mental health.

"The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health. I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard," she wrote then about her departure.