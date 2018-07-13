Little Mix and Cheat Codes Release LGBTQ+ 'Only You' Video Starring Peyton List as a Mermaid

Cheat Codes and Little Mix joined forces for their new hit “Only You” — and fans are fully embracing their new music video for the song.

Racking up 15 million streams in three weeks, the track was produced by Cheat Codes and features Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards’ vocals.

In the emotional video, actress Peyton List, 20, stars as a mermaid who falls in love with a young girl at a party. They dance, party and show off plenty of PDA after hitting it off, but the situation turns dire as the mermaid’s health starts to deteriorate.

Little Mix Ian West/PA Images/INSTARimages.com

Eventually, she is set free back into the ocean by her new love in an unexpectedly emotional ending.

“Once upon a time we had it all / Somewhere down the line we went and lost it / One brick at a time we watched it fall,” sings the girl group in the chorus.

After the video was released on Friday, fans voiced their support for the LGBTQ+ themed storyline on social media.

only you mv’s storyline is so beautiful & meaningful and it is one of the best storyline that i have ever seen, little mix and cheat codes truly did THAT🌈✨ #OnlyYouMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/fBbEpjz9H7 — leah (@sunsetsonjade) July 12, 2018

LITTLE MIX ARE HAVING A LESBIAN COUPLE IN ONLY YOU I HAVE TEARS IN MY EYES — 𝐥𝐮 (@jiminsglory) July 11, 2018

Last year, Little Mix dedicated their track “Secret Love Song” to their gay fans while opening for Ariana Grande in Kansas City.

“Singing Secret Love Song meant more than usual tonight. To our LGBT fans…please don’t ever be afraid to be who you are,” wrote Thirlwall on Instagram.