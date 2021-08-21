Little Mix is celebrating their 10-year anniversary with new music and champagne

Little Mix Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary and Announces New Album Between Us

A decade of Little Mix and fans still can't get enough!

The British girl group celebrated their 10-year anniversary on Thursday, marking the occasion by announcing their upcoming greatest hits album, Between Us.

In a sweet video on Instagram, Jade Thirlwall, 28, said the group is "extremely excited to announce a new album coming," the singer celebrating alongside bandmates Perri Edwards, 28, and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 29.

Between Us will feature all of the group's biggest tunes, along with some new songs. However, as an exciting twist, Thirlwall, Pinnock and Edwards will all be releasing their own versions of the album — each including the individual's personal favorite songs.

They trio also shared a heart-felt video montage of the past decade together as a band.

Elsewhere on social media, Thirlwall popped champagne in celebration of the group's milestone in a video shared to the group's page.

"Happy 10 years motherf------!" she shouted.

Pinnock commented "Neck it back for us pregnant ones Jade 😂 x."

Little Mix consisted of four members up until Dec. 2020, when founding member Jesy Nelson announced her departure from the group.

Her exit came nearly a month after her decision to take an "extended time off" from the group for "private medical reasons."

At the time, Nelson, 30, cited the toll the group had taken on her mental health as her reason for leaving.

"The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health. I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard," she wrote on Instagram. "There comes a time in life when we need to reinvest in taking care of ourselves rather than focusing on making other people happy, and I feel like now is the time to begin that process."

little mix Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson, Perrie Edwards and Jade Thirlwall in Little Mix | Credit: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Little Mix then shared a message of their own.

"After an amazing 9 years together Jesy has made the decision to leave Little Mix," the group captioned a photo. "This is an incredibly sad time for all of us but we are fully supportive of Jesy."

"We love her very much and agree that it is so important that she does what is right for her mental health and well-being," the group added. "We are still very much enjoying our Little Mix journey and the three of us are not ready for it to be over."