Little Mix Announce 'Break' from Group After 10 Years but Assure Fans They're 'Not Splitting Up'

Little Mix is going on hiatus.

On Thursday, the British girl group — currently comprising Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards — announced that the band will be taking a break following their 2022 tour as they assured fans that they are "not splitting up."

"We wanted to let you all know that after the Confetti tour in April/May next year we are going to be taking a break from Little Mix," the group wrote, before adding, "It's been 10 amazing years, a wonderful non-stop adventure, and we feel the time is right to take a break so we can recharge and work on some other projects."

The "Shout Out to My Ex" songstresses thanked their fans for the love and "never-ending support" since their start on The X Factor in 2011.

"We are not splitting up - Little Mix are here to stay," the "Black Magic" group clarified. "We have plans for more music, tours and performances in the future. We've made so many incredible memories with you all, and we can't wait to make so many more."

The group signed off by writing, "We're sisters and we'll always have each other and you, the fans, in our lives. Little Mix is forever See you on tour! Jade, Leigh-Anne and Perrie."

Little Mix, Jesy Nelson Credit: JMEnternational/JMEnternational for BRIT Awards/Getty. Inset: Neil Mockford/GC Images

The announcement of their break comes a year after Jesy Nelson announced that she would be leaving the group. Since her departure, Little Mix released their hits album Between Us, which featured several previously unreleased tracks.

As a group, the girls released albums Confetti, LM5, Glory Days, Get Weird and Salute. Among their greatest hits are songs such as "Woman Like Me," "Black Magic," "Confetti," "Secret Love Song" and "Touch."

Since Nelson's departure, Pinnock signed to an agency to pursue solo music in March. She's also set to appear in the film Boxing Day. A source also told The Sun that Thirlwall has met with several agencies for her own solo career.