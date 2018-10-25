Charming as an Eel: Tyler, the Creator Releases New Take on 'You're a Mean One Mr. Grinch'

Maura Hohman
October 25, 2018 09:28 AM

Tyler, the Creator is exploring a totally new genre of music.

The 27-year-old rapper — who’s best known to for his edgy lyrics — released a cover of the classic Christmas carol, “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.”

It’s part of the soundtrack for the new Illumination film Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch, which hits theaters Nov. 9. Tyler, the Creator is featured on multiple songs on the soundtrack from both a production and vocal standpoint.

The original version of the tune was, of course, sung by Thurl Ravenscroft for the 1966 television animated film.

RELATED: Tyler the Creator Claims He Wrote ‘See You Again’ for Zayn Malik but He ‘Flaked’

Based on the trailer, the movie — like the similarly named films that came before — tells the story of the Grinch, who absolutely can’t stand good cheer and attempts to steal Christmas with the help of his dog Max. The titular role is voiced by Benedict Cumberbatch.

Tyler the Creator
Scott Dudelson/WireImage

Other A-list cast members include Angela Lansbury, Rashida Jones, Kenan Thompson and Pharrell.

