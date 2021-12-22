Bailey is set to star as Ariel in the live-action The Little Mermaid in 2023

Listen to Halle Bailey's Haunting Rendition of Radiohead's 'Creep': I 'Had to Sing It Out'

Halle Bailey is channeling her inner rock and roller.

The R&B singer, 21, shared a TikTok on Tuesday night strumming her electric guitar as she sang the lyrics to Radiohead's1992 classic "Creep."

"my version of creepppp this song was in my head all day i had to sing it to get it out ! 🥰🤣," she captioned the video.

In the video, Bailey starts out with soft, angelic vocals and eventually belts out the lyrics to the classic tune.

"But I'm a creep / I'm a weirdo / What the hell am I doin' here? / I don't belong here," she sings, before a dramatic guitar finish.

Most recently, Bailey, from Chloe x Halle, wrapped up filming for the live-action Disney movie The Little Mermaid, in which she plays Ariel.

The movie is set to premiere in theaters on May 26, 2023, and also stars Javier Bardem, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, Jonah Hauer-King and Melissa McCarthy.

Bailey revealed that filming for the movie had wrapped in July by sharing a photo of herself sitting in the ocean against the sunset.

"And just like that..that's a wrap ❤️after auditioning for this film when i was 18 just about to turn 19 , to now finishing filming through a pandemic when i turned 21 ..we have finally made it...💖," she wrote in the caption.

"I feel so grateful to have experienced this film in all of its glory..it has been the toughest experience being away from everything and everyone i've ever known, to feeling self doubt/ loneliness, but also feeling such freedom and perseverance as i've reached the end," Bailey wrote. "This experience has made me so much stronger than i ever thought i could be."

Meanwhile, Bailey is always quick to jump to her sister's support as she pursues her musical endeavors away from their duo.

While speaking to PEOPLE in September, following the release of Chlöe's, 23, first single as a solo artist "Have Mercy," Bailey said her sister's performance at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards would go down in "history."