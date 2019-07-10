Beyoncé Drops Brand New Single from The Lion King Soundtrack, Titled 'Spirit'

Beyoncé dropped a brand new song from the upcoming Lion King remake’s soundtrack on Tuesday night, a track titled “Spirit.” The new song’s release coincided with The Lion King‘s world premiere in Los Angeles.

The soundtrack, which Beyoncé is producing and curating, according to Disney, will be released the same day that the movie hits theaters later this month.

“The Lion King: The Gift, an album featuring global artists & steeped in the sounds of Africa, produced & curated by @Beyonce Knowles-Carter, will release 7/19,” Disney said in the announcement of the song and album earlier in the day. “‘Spirit,’ the single from the album & soundtrack for The Lion King, will be available tonight.”

Director Jon Favreau previously confirmed that Beyoncé wrote a song “in the spirit of the production” for the movie, though its title was not revealed.

“We have all the original songs, but there’s a song that she performed and wrote in the spirit of the production along with working with Lebo M., who’s part of it with Hans Zimmer,” Favreau told Fandango in June.

“They were all collaborating with her and helping to bring this new piece of music into a film where there’s already a very established musical personality to the piece,” The Jungle Book director continued. “So it was nice of them to have them working with her to allow the new song to feel organically a part of the new production.”

The superstar also sings an updated rendition of the classic song “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from the original movie with Donald Glover, which was teased in a promo for the movie released last month.

Elton John will also have a new song on the soundtrack, titled “Never Too Late.”

Last week, Disney shared new photos of the cast behind the remake of the 1994 animated classic, including Donald Glover as Simba, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, and John Oliver as Puumba, Timon and Zazu, respectively, in addition to the “Lemonade” singer as Nala.

The cast is rounded out by Keegan Michael-Key, Florence Kasumba, and Eric Andre as the hyenas, and Alfre Woodard as Sarabi, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, and the duo of JD McCrary and Shahadi Wright Joseph as the young Simba and young Nala, respectively.

You can now stream “Spirit” on all major platforms including her husband JAY-Z’s Tidal, Spotify and Apple Music.

The Lion King hits theaters on July 19.