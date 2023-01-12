Lisa Marie Presley Said She Was 'So Happy' During Final Public Appearance at Golden Globes Before Her Death

Presley appeared excited to give support to Elvis actor Austin Butler

By Wendy Geller
Published on January 12, 2023 11:21 PM
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Lisa Marie Presley with Icelandic Glacial at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Icelandic Glacial)
Photo: Joe Scarnici/Getty

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, made her final public appearance at the 80th Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday, just days before suffering a possible cardiac arrest and dying on Thursday.

Lisa Marie, 54, was at the show, along with her mother Priscilla Presley, to cheer on Austin Butler, who won best actor in a drama that evening for his portrayal of Elvis in the Baz Luhrmann film of the same name.

Butler and Lisa Marie appeared excited to see each other; she held on to Butler's arm while he walked slowly and was attentive to her.

RELATED VIDEO: Austin Butler Had 'No Idea How' Elvis Presley's Family 'Were Going to Respond' to His Portrayal

When congratulated by PEOPLE on Butler's win and asked how she was feeling, Lisa Marie smiled and said, "I'm so happy."

Butler's acceptance speech for his award contained callouts to the Presley family "for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me."

On Thursday, Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital, and died later that night. Priscilla said in a statement to PEOPLE, "It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us."

Priscilla continued, "She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment."

At a party celebrating the Elvis film the weekend before the Golden Globes (on Sunday, Jan. 8, Elvis' birthday), Lisa Marie addressed the attendees and said her dad would be proud of the movie.

"I'm so overwhelmed by this film and the effect that it's had and what Baz has done, Austin's done. I'm so proud, and I know that my father would also be very proud. ... I'm overwhelmed with gratitude, so thank you," she said at the gathering.

Following her death, celebrities paid tribute to Lisa Marie, with John Travolta writing, "Lisa baby girl, I'm so sorry. I'll miss you but I know I'll see you again. My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley."

Lisa Marie was also mother to son Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020 at age 27.

Updated by Wendy Geller
