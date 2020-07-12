Lisa Marie Presley 'Heartbroken' After Death of 27-Year-Old Son Benjamin Keough

Lisa Marie is "beyond devastated" over the death of her son, whom she shared with ex-husband Danny Keough

Lisa Marie Presley's son, Benjamin Keough, has died. He was 27.

The star's rep, Roger Widynowski, tells PEOPLE that Lisa Marie is "beyond devastated" over the death of her son, whom she shared with ex-husband Danny Keough.

"She is completely heartbroken, inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley," Widynowski says. "She adored that boy. He was the love of her life."

Presley is also mother to actress daughter Riley Keough, 31, and 11-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley, whom she shares with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

According to a report from TMZ, Keough — the grandson of the late Elvis Presley — died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Sunday in Calabasas, California.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

One of Lisa Marie's most recent social media posts, which happens to be from June 2019, features the singer with her four children, including Benjamin.

“Mama Lion with cubs ❤️🖤💚💙🦁🥰,” Lisa Marie had captioned the post, which showed her son leaning into older sister Riley as the group huddled for a photo.

In 2012, Benjamin was featured in a music video for his mother’s rendition of Elvis’ 1954 hit “I Love You Because” along with his siblings.

The mom of four proudly told CMT that all of her children had “a little bit” of her late father in them, but that Benjamin truly was the spitting image of Elvis. “He was at the Opry and was the quiet storm behind the stage!” she said in October 2012. “Everybody turned around and looked when he was over there. Everybody was grabbing him for a photo because it is just uncanny. Sometimes I am overwhelmed when I look at him.”

Lisa Marie had a particularly close bond with her son. They even got matching tattoos for Mother’s Day in 2009. Speaking to fans about it on Twitter in May 2012, she said it was “a Celtic eternity knot” that represents “eternal love and connection.”