Lisa Marie Presley Shares Sweet Photo with All 4 of Her Kids: 'Mama Lion with Cubs'

The family’s all here!

Lisa Marie Presley shared a sweet snapshot of herself with all four of her kids on Thursday: Riley Keough, 30, Benjamin Keough, 26, Finley Lockwood, 10, and Harper Lockwood, 10.

“Mama Lion with cubs ❤️🖤💚💙🦁🥰,” Presley, 51, captioned the photo, which she shared on both Instagram and Twitter.

The family photo appeared to be from a get-together at the end of May in celebration of Riley’s 30th birthday.

Presley shared a video on May 30, one day after Riley’s birthday, that showed her daughter’s emotional reaction to a birthday present from Presley and twins Finley and Harper.

Presley explained in the video’s caption, “@rileykeough surprise Bday present from me and the girls was to record Riley and mines song together (tiny dancer by @Elton john of course) which was emotional enough. But the bigger surprise was when the chorus kicks in of her sisters singing w me. See Video of her totally Raw reaction. Hope you enjoy watching 😀👍.”

In the video, Riley is sitting with her siblings (wearing the same cherry-printed dress and heels as in the photo Presley shared this week) as they listen to “Tiny Dancer.” When the chorus comes in, she shakes her head, then covers her face with her hands.

Riley reposted the video to her own Instagram account, saying in the caption that the song was actually part of an entire album that was recorded for her birthday.

“For my birthday @ginagammell and @cheeseandbiscuits made me a surprise album and this song my mom made for me and my sisters surprised me at the end 😩😭❤️ video by @taylour,” she wrote.

