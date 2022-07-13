Lisa Marie Presley Shares Heartbreaking Tribute to Her Late Son on the Anniversary of His Death
Lisa Marie Presley is remembering her late son.
On Tuesday, Presley, 54, shared a heartbreaking tribute to Benjamin Keough on the second anniversary of her son's death.
"Several years ago, on Mother's Day, my son and I got these matching tattoos on our feet," she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post featuring a photo of the design on their skin.
"It's a Celtic eternity knot," she explained. "Symbolizing that we will be connected eternally."
"We carefully picked it to represent our eternal love and our eternal bond. 💔😞," Presley added.
His sister Riley Keough also honored her brother on Tuesday by posting a throwback photo of herself smiling as she stood alongside Benjamin.
Benjamin died by suicide in July 2020 at age 27.
"Not an hour goes by where I don't think of you and miss you," she captioned the heartfelt post. "It's been two years today since you left and I still can't believe you're not here."
"You are so loved my Ben Ben. ❤️💫🍣," she concluded.
Last October, Riley, 33, paid a birthday tribute to Benjamin on Instagram, writing, "I miss you all day every day my best friend. We spent my 29th birthday just the two of us and it was one of the best days we shared together."
"I think this photo was the day after but close enough. Happy Birthday wherever you are baby brother," she added.
If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.