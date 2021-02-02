Lisa Marie Presley Shares Family Photo on Birthday: I 'Couldn't Have Made It Through Without' Them

Happy belated birthday, Lisa Marie Presley!

On Monday, the singer celebrated her 53rd birthday, her first since the death of her son Benjamin in July — and she's thankful for the support of her three daughters.

"Thank you for all of the overwhelming birthday wishes from everyone," she captioned a photo of herself with daughters Riley Keough, 31, and 11-year-old twins Finley and Harper. "Like every day, I couldn't have made it through without these three by my side. 💙~ LMP."

In the comments, the daughter of Elvis Presley received a slew of happy birthday messages and offers of support for the star.

"If I could only hug the hurt away from all of you," wrote one fan.

"Your sensitive heart shines through not only through your hauntingly beautiful eyes, but in the gorgeous faces of your daughters," commented Linda Thompson, who dated Presley's father for a number of years. "I think of you so very often and always with the deepest of love. You are a big part of my most cherished memories indelibly etched in my own heart."

"I love you now… I loved you then… I will always love you," she continued. "It seems trite to say happy birthday after all you've been through… But I do wish you happiness every day…💜🌹⚡️"

In October, on what would've been her son Benjamin's 28th birthday, Presley shared a loving tribute for her late son.

"My beautiful beautiful angel, I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven," Presley wrote on her Instagram then. "My heart and soul went with you."