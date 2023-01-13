Lisa Marie Presley Once Worked in a Fish and Chips Van in England — and She Loved It

Presley moved to England in 2010 with her then-husband Michael Lockwood, where she befriended owners of a local pub and fish and chips van

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on January 13, 2023 08:00 PM
NARM Music Biz Awards Dinner Party
Lisa Marie Presley. Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

While Lisa Marie Presley was well known for her career in music — following in her father Elvis' footsteps — she wasn't afraid to pitch in with some more ordinary work over the years.

Presley moved from California to Rotherfield in East Sussex, England with her then-husband Michael Lockwood in 2010. While she lived there, she befriended local pub owner Justin Scales, who says she once helped them carry out a shift at their fish and chip van in the village.

Scales told Britain's ITV News that Presley — who had become a regular at the pub he owned with his wife called "The Kings Arms" — offered to help serve with her son Benjamin Keough on one particularly busy Friday evening.

"Ben was frying the fish and Lisa was serving the customers," said Scales. "And the customers didn't have a clue who she was, as this was quite early on when she came to the village and they didn't have a clue."

the king's arms pub sussex
google maps

He added that Presley also gave some of her Hollywood friends who came to visit her a chance to try out their fish and chips to get a sense of her new country life.

"John Travolta came over once with his wife and we took the van to Lisa's house and they had fish and chips, as she wanted them to see what her life was like now in the UK," he explained.

He also told Sussex Live that Presley and Lockwood would come by the pub at least once a week and Presley would always order a Guinness. She would also often invite them for private gatherings at her house.

"My fondest memories with her were the nights we would all go to her house or just sit in the pub," Scales said. "We'd all sit round, she liked to have a pint of Guinness, or we'd go up to her house and party and listen to music. She was a very genuine, fun, loving person."

Lisa Marie died on Thursday at the age of 54. Her mother, Priscilla Presley, confirmed the news to PEOPLE in a statement that said, "she was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers."

Following her death, several tributes from Presley's friends began to pour onto social media. Travolta posted a heartbreaking note alongside a throwback photo of Lisa Marie on Instagram, writing, "Lisa baby girl, I'm so sorry. I'll miss you but I know I'll see you again. My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley."

Elvis' ex-girlfriend, Linda Thompson posted a childhood photo of the star with her father, captioning it, "My heart is too heavy for words…💔😥."

